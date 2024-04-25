Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results on April 29, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced it will release financial results from its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the close of the market on Monday, April 29, 2024.



Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on April 29, 2024. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2024 third-quarter call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website .

Investors can access a conference call replay starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on April 29, 2024, at the Lantronix website . A telephonic replay will also be available through May 6, 2024, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 1-855-669-9658 and entering passcode 1167329.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

© 2024 Lantronix Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and SLB and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

