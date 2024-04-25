Submit Release
Fairfax India Renews Universal Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India”) (TSX: FIH.U) has filed a short form base shelf prospectus with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with Fairfax India’s universal shelf renewal.

The shelf prospectus renewal allows Fairfax India to offer from time to time over a 25-month period an unlimited number of debt, equity or other securities. Should Fairfax India offer any securities, it will make a prospectus supplement available that will include the specific terms of the securities being offered.

A copy of the short form base shelf prospectus in connection with the shelf renewal may be obtained from Fairfax India, John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs at (416) 367-4755, 95 Wellington Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2N7 or electronically at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact:     John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(416) 367-4755
     

