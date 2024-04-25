Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Welcomes Roger Perreault to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

A total of 57,127,836 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.78% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For % of

Votes

For Votes

Against % of Votes

Against Doug Arnell 55,781,221 99.66 188,614 0.34 Jim Bertram 55,600,779 99.34 369,066 0.66 Paul Dobson 55,918,033 99.91 51,801 0.09 Maureen Howe 55,671,080 99.47 298,754 0.53 Robert Kostelnik 55,401,228 98.98 568,607 1.02 Leslie O’Donoghue 55,879,973 99.84 89,862 0.16 Roger Perreault 55,911,723 99.90 58,111 0.10 Kevin Rodgers 55,698,611

99.52

271,223

0.48

John Sampson 55,947,663 99.96 22,172 0.04 Rich Sumner 55,919,250 99.91 50,584 0.09 Margaret Walker 55,756,784 99.63 207,015 0.37 Benita Warmbold 55,517,327 99.20 446,471 0.80 Xiaoping Yang 55,780,601 99.67 183,198 0.33

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.

Votes For (percent): 72.97%

Votes Withheld (percent): 27.03%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 7, 2024 was approved.

Votes For (percent): 96.91%

Votes Against (percent): 3.09%

Board Appointment

Methanex is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Perreault to its Board of Directors effective April 25, 2024.

Mr. Perreault served most recently at UGI Corporation from 2015 until 2023 and held the roles of President & Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President of Global LPG, and Vice President of UGI International. Prior to this, he worked at Air Liquide for over 22 years in a variety of increasingly senior global management roles. Mr. Perreault holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly known as Ryerson University), a Graduate Diploma of Management (Applied) from McGill University and has completed the International Development Program and the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD.

Doug Arnell, Chair of the Board of Methanex, commented, “We are excited to welcome Roger to Methanex’s Board. He brings a wealth of senior management and heavy industrial plant experience and an in-depth knowledge of the natural gas and industrial gas industry that will complement our current Board’s skills and expertise.”

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com .