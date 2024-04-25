Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Welcomes Roger Perreault to Its Board of Directors
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
A total of 57,127,836 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.78% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
|Director
|Votes For
|% of
Votes
For
|Votes
Against
|% of Votes
Against
|Doug Arnell
|55,781,221
|99.66
|188,614
|0.34
|Jim Bertram
|55,600,779
|99.34
|369,066
|0.66
|Paul Dobson
|55,918,033
|99.91
|51,801
|0.09
|Maureen Howe
|55,671,080
|99.47
|298,754
|0.53
|Robert Kostelnik
|55,401,228
|98.98
|568,607
|1.02
|Leslie O’Donoghue
|55,879,973
|99.84
|89,862
|0.16
|Roger Perreault
|55,911,723
|99.90
|58,111
|0.10
|Kevin Rodgers
|55,698,611
|99.52
|271,223
|0.48
|John Sampson
|55,947,663
|99.96
|22,172
|0.04
|Rich Sumner
|55,919,250
|99.91
|50,584
|0.09
|Margaret Walker
|55,756,784
|99.63
|207,015
|0.37
|Benita Warmbold
|55,517,327
|99.20
|446,471
|0.80
|Xiaoping Yang
|55,780,601
|99.67
|183,198
|0.33
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.
Votes For (percent): 72.97%
Votes Withheld (percent): 27.03%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 7, 2024 was approved.
Votes For (percent): 96.91%
Votes Against (percent): 3.09%
Board Appointment
Methanex is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Perreault to its Board of Directors effective April 25, 2024.
Mr. Perreault served most recently at UGI Corporation from 2015 until 2023 and held the roles of President & Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President of Global LPG, and Vice President of UGI International. Prior to this, he worked at Air Liquide for over 22 years in a variety of increasingly senior global management roles. Mr. Perreault holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly known as Ryerson University), a Graduate Diploma of Management (Applied) from McGill University and has completed the International Development Program and the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD.
Doug Arnell, Chair of the Board of Methanex, commented, “We are excited to welcome Roger to Methanex’s Board. He brings a wealth of senior management and heavy industrial plant experience and an in-depth knowledge of the natural gas and industrial gas industry that will complement our current Board’s skills and expertise.”
Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.
Inquiries:
Sarah Herriott
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
www.methanex.com