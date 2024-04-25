DOEE Awarded $588,000 Grant by Federal Highway Administration to Replace Electric Vehicle Charging Station

WASHINGTON, DC, April 16, 2024 — The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has been awarded a $588,200 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (FHA) to replace an inoperable EV charging station in Ward 7. The new station will add four fast charging ports and triple the speed of vehicle charging compared to the old station, thanks to this funding from the FHA’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program.

"This funding is one of many important steps in helping the District meet its Transportation Electrification Roadmap goals, especially those that call for more equitable and accessible charging options for District residents,” said DOEE Director Richard Jackson. “We look forward to supporting future EV charging projects as the District continues to create more sustainable and resilient communities.”

The out-of-service charging station, at 3355a Benning Road NE, was installed in 2018 by DOEE in cooperation with the District of Columbia Department of For Hire Vehicles (DFHV). It is on property owned by Transco Inc., a company that operates taxicab services in the District. Transco will own, manage, and maintain the upgraded station for five years. DOEE partnered with Pepco to evaluate the grid capacity of the site and used a Public Service Commission-approved program to subsidize the “make ready” work required for the upgrade.

The charging station is easily accessible along that heavily travelled Benning Road corridor, and is conveniently located for drivers on I-295. It is also adjacent to amenities including a convenience store, a riverfront park, trails, and a Capital Bikeshare station.

Overall, the FHA’s EV Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program awarded approximately $148.8 million in grant funding to 24 applicants in 20 states—including 14 State Departments of Transportation and 10 local entities—to improve the reliability of existing charging infrastructure.

For more information on the District’s transportation goals and the Transportation Electrification Roadmap, please visit please DOEE’s website.