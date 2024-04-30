Gardco - Paul N. Gardner Company Launches New International Test Instrument Website
Physical Test and Inspection Equipment for Paints, Coatings, Inks, Adhesives, Plastics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Powders, Paper, Packaging, Food and more
Our improved website now offers multiple languages, is easier to navigate and is a comprehensive resource for customers and those looking for physical testing equipment,”COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gardco - Paul N. Gardner Company has launched a new international website offering customers an easy way to search, order, chat, and learn about their extensive range of over 7000 testing and inspection solutions in multiple languages.
— Sherri Thompson, Marketing Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO)
Worldwide partner of the paint, coatings, plastics, chemicals, powders, paper, packaging, and food industries, the new Gardco international website elevates the overall customer experience, offering multiple brands of popular items to provide a comprehensive offering.
New functionalities include:
• Worldwide customers can easily find dealers in their area
• E-Commerce solution for entire line of products
• Online chat connects you with live experts
• Create accounts and access purchase history
• Improved site search with old part numbers
• Mobile and tablet friendly
• Available in multiple languages
• Updated Knowledge Library with whitepapers, articles, and FAQs
The new website provides an efficient way to search for paint testing and other physical test products, place orders and learn about Gardco's comprehensive range of testing and inspection solutions. With over 75 years of experience in the industry, Gardco provides precision quality control, ensuring products meet or exceed the highest standards. The new website makes it easier than ever for customers to find the right solution for their needs. Visit gardco.com today to learn more!
About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)
Since 1936, the Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco) has provided quality control and testing solutions for a variety of industries. From paints and coatings to plastics, chemicals, powders, paper, packaging and food, their comprehensive services ensure that products meet or exceed the highest standards of precision and quality.
What sets Gardco apart is the commitment to providing not only exceptional service and value but also a personalized experience for each client. With specialized experts in a wide range of fields, so customers are assured the right solution for their specific need. Offering the most advanced tools and technologies available, Gardco provides accurate test and measurement solutions to help organizations make informed decisions.
The team at Gardco strives to maintain excellent customer service while delivering unsurpassed test and measurement solutions on time and on budget. With decades of experience providing top-tier products for an impressive array of industries, Gardco stands out as an industry leader dedicated to excellence in quality control and inspection products.
Today the company is in Columbia, Maryland and forms a part of the ALTANA Group.
