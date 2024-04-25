HealthyU Clinics Expands Healthcare Workforce, Readies for More Growth
Leading Healthcare Provider Expands Team and Services to Ensure Optimal Patient Care
We are excited to share HealthyU’s growth story because we are committed to delivering value-based care to the communities we serve and believe in improving patient as well as team member experience.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – HealthyU Clinics, a leading provider of integrated primary and specialty care services has announced it has reached 100+ employees across its clinics in Metro Phoenix, a milestone marking the company’s consistent growth since its inception in 2021. HealthyU Clinics is focused on elevating the standard of care for diverse communities through personalized healthcare solutions for Arizona residents.
The startup healthcare organization has 109 employees in Arizona at ten Valley clinics offering next-day appointments, 40-minute doctor-patient consultations, access to integrated behavioral health and specialty care services. They also offer chronic care management resources, remote patient monitoring, wellness and weight loss treatments and on-site laboratory testing.
“We are excited to share HealthyU’s growth story because we are committed to delivering value-based care to the communities we serve and believe in improving patient as well as team member experience,” said Varesh Chaurasia, Chief Executive Officer of HealthyU Clinics.
Through its expansion and retention of new providers and support staff, including doctors, physician assistants, medical assistants and administrative staff, HealthyU is committed to providing a strong culture built on their core values of integrity, accountability, collaboration and empathy. This approach empowers staff with compassion and skills to provide excellent personalized care.
“As the healthcare landscape for the aging population in Arizona evolves, HealthyU Clinics is working to provide integrated care plans to our patients with a goal of keeping them healthy, happy and at home,” said Dr. Shane Speirs, Chief Medical Officer of HealthyU Clinics.
HealthyU also helps patients and the general public stay informed on important health topics through free webinars and educational videos hosted on its YouTube channel covering topics such weight loss, chronic pain management and neurological treatments.
HealthyU Clinics credits its success to the staff’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable primary and specialty care services to every patient. For more information about HealthyU Clinics, please visit www.healthyuclinics.com.
About HealthyU Clinics:
HealthyU Clinics is a leading provider of primary and specialty care services with 18 locations across Arizona and California. Committed to excellence in healthcare delivery, HealthyU Clinics focuses on three pillars of performance – culture, performance, and growth. Through improved clinical outcomes, increased patient and care team experiences, and reduced overall costs, HealthyU Clinics continues to redefine the standard of care within healthcare solutions.
