Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. First Quarter Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Highlights from the 2024 first quarter results include the following:

  • First quarter net income of $1.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $2.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share.
  • Net interest income of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Noninterest expense of $7.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2023, a reduction of $1.2 million or 15%.
  • Return on average assets of 0.97% for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024, compared to 2.07% for the same period in 2023.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 6.14% for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024 compared to 13.67% for the same period in 2023.

Quarter-over-quarter results between the first quarter of 2024 and the same period in 2023 were somewhat skewed by several unusual items in the first quarter of 2023. During the first three months of 2023, the Company recorded a $2.0 million gain on the fair market value of marketable equity securities associated with its minority investment in Dogwood State Bank. In addition, the Company received a $530,000 life insurance benefit from the death of a key executive, had $464,000 in non-recurring revenue associated with winding down one of its business segments and a $550,000 reimbursement of expenses related to a previously settled lawsuit. Despite those nonrecurring items totaling $3.6 million in additional income during the first quarter of 2023 and no such large, nonrecurring items in the first quarter of 2024, the pre-tax net income period over period only decreased $1.5 million. This was primarily due to decreases in almost every category of noninterest expense when comparing the first quarter of 2024 against the first quarter of 2023, with a decline of $1.1 million in compensation being the most notable item. The Company continued to benefit from its efforts to improve efficiency and to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs.

In reflecting on the first quarter of 2024, Marc McConnell, Chairman, President, and CEO of IFHI, stated: “This year’s first quarter performance reflects the resiliency of our team and organization. While we had a year-over-year decline in net income, the decrease was primarily due to prior year nonrecurring income. However, we believe the overall improvement in our cost structure as a result of strategic decisions made by our leadership will enable IFHI to maintain a sustainable trajectory on a recurring basis. The right sizing of our operation has been a consistent focus for our organization as we prioritize the resiliency of our organization’s long-term growth. As we look forward to the remainder of the year and our recently announced merger with Capital Bancorp, Inc. (“CBNK”), we will continue to focus on bolstering the strengths of our GGL lending strategy, our subsidiary Windsor Advantage, and the leadership guiding IFHI into an exciting new phase for our investors and employees alike.”

BALANCE SHEET
At March 31, 2024, the Company’s total assets were $518.2 million, net loans held for investment were $361.9 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $43.4 million, total deposits were $398.6 million and total shareholders’ equity was $101.9 million. Compared with December 31, 2023, total assets decreased $29.3 million or 5%, net loans held for investment increased $2.2 million or 1%, HFS loans increased $3.0 million or 7%, total deposits decreased $37.1 million or 9%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI increased $1.6 million or 2%. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $33.4 million or 52% since the prior year-end almost mirroring the decrease in deposits. In the first quarter of 2023, the Bank discontinued banking two industries it had previously targeted resulting in a large outflow of non-maturity deposits. The Bank replaced those funds with a highly successful CD campaign. Most of those time deposits matured in the first quarter of 2024 and management made the decision to allow a large block of those higher cost funds to leave the Bank.

The increase in total shareholders’ equity since December 31, 2023, was primarily associated with earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity for the available-for-sale investment portfolio had a $214,000 negative impact during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 as a result of changing rate expectations. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity was $2.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2023. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY STRENGTH
At March 31, 2024, the regulatory capital ratios of the Bank exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

  "Well Capitalized" Minimum Basel III Fully Phased-In West Town Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 14.08%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 14.08%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 15.34%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 11.90%
       

The Company’s book value per common share decreased from $43.72 as of December 31, 2023, to $43.45 at March 31, 2024 as the impact of earnings was offset by an increase of about 51,000 shares outstanding as a result of an annual grant for long-term incentive and the exercising of several blocks of stock options. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also decreased slightly from $35.80 as of December 31, 2023, to $35.77 at March 31, 2024, for the same reason.

The Bank funds its loan growth primarily with a blend of customer deposits and wholesale funding and has a wide variety of customers and industries in its portfolio. The Bank also offers services that provide FDIC coverage for its customers in excess of the $250,000 per depositor limit. As of March 31, 2024, the average deposit account size was $100,200, and uninsured deposits excluding those required for debt service were $39.1 million or roughly 9.8% of total deposits.

The Bank’s primary on-balance sheet liquidity consists of cash and cash equivalents along with unencumbered available-for-sale investment securities, which totaled $46.4 million as of March 31, 2023. Additionally, the Bank maintains fully collateralized credit facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve. As of March 31, 2024, the FHLB credit facility had a borrowing line of $88.1 million with $10.0 million in outstanding advances and available credit of $78.1 million. The Federal Reserve had an available borrowing capacity of $43,000 with no outstanding balance. In addition, the Bank had $18.5 million in additional borrowing capacity with other financial institutions. In aggregate, total primary on-balance sheet liquidity and total available borrowing capacity was 349% of the amount of uninsured deposits (excluding those required for debt service) as of March 31, 2024.

Additionally, the Bank’s business model includes the origination and sale of GGL loans, a process that occurs each month and can be accelerated or slowed down based on the Bank’s current funding needs. At March 31, 2024, the Bank had $43.4 million in loans available for sale, which could generate additional liquidity as needed.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased from 3.00% at December 31, 2023, to 3.35% at March 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024 increased $1.1 million or 6% as compared to December 31, 2023. One relationship for $7.7 million makes up approximately 46% of all of the nonaccrual loans as of March 31, 2024. That relationship is secured by a property with an estimated value of approximately $12.0 million. We believe there is strong secondary support of the guarantors. The Bank held $101,000 in foreclosed assets as of December 31, 2023 but had none as of March 31, 2024.

During the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $400,000 and $565,000, respectively. The Company recorded $25,000 in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $376,000 in net charge-offs for the same period in 2023. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23
Nonaccrual loans $ 17,353   $ 16,303   $ 13,887   $ 5,586   $ 4,485  
Foreclosed assets   -     101     101     315     315  
90 days past due and still accruing   -     -     320     476     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,353   $ 16,404   $ 14,308   $ 6,377   $ 4,800  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 25   $ (306 ) $ (43 ) $ 86   $ 376  
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total          
average portfolio loans   0.03 %   -0.34 %   -0.05 %   0.11 %   0.49 %
           
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets   3.35 %   3.00 %   2.87 %   1.32 %   1.03 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net         
of allowance   4.89 %   4.62 %   4.17 %   1.90 %   1.43 %
Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans (1)   2.02 %   1.93 %   1.77 %   1.87 %   1.88 %
           
(1) Does not include the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments    
         

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased $190,000 or 3% in comparison to the first quarter of 2023. Loan yields increased from 8.21% in the first quarter of 2023 to 8.85% for the same period in 2024. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of 50bps of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during that 12-month period in response to economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 2.01% in the first quarter of 2023 to 3.54% for the same period in 2024 as average retail and brokered certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trended up and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. On a linked-quarter basis, cost of funds increased 21 basis points from 3.33% during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest margin declined from 5.85% during the three months ended March 31, 2023, to 5.09% for the same period in 2024; however, the impact of that decrease was lessened by a period-over-period increase in average earning assets of $68.5 million.

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23
Average balances:          
Loans $ 406,982   $ 400,502   $ 373,847   $ 357,272   $ 345,651
Available-for-sale securities   22,233     19,709     18,609     18,208     17,691
Other interest-bearing balances   31,622     25,821     26,670     29,445     28,998
Total interest-earning assets   460,837     446,032     419,126     404,925     392,340
Total assets   525,202     510,760     484,190     472,169     460,412
           
Noninterest-bearing deposits   75,236     79,986     80,390     78,676     98,555
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Interest-bearing deposits   334,165     314,726     300,109     288,972     251,281
Borrowings   5,714     5,326     761     4,505     10,222
Total interest-bearing liabilities   339,879     320,052     300,870     293,477     261,503
Common shareholders' equity   101,172     97,314     95,362     91,281     88,574
Tangible common equity (1)   83,050     79,026     76,907     72,661     69,788
           
Interest income/expense:          
Loans $ 8,977   $ 8,623   $ 7,877   $ 7,511   $ 6,997
Available-for-sale securities   203     115     146     133     120
Interest-bearing balances and other   330     526     345     392     319
Total interest income   9,510     9,264     8,368     8,036     7,436
Deposits   3,586     3,243     2,743     2,445     1,696
Borrowings   79     110     10     56     85
Total interest expense   3,665     3,353     2,753     2,501     1,781
Net interest income $ 5,845   $ 5,911   $ 5,615   $ 5,535   $ 5,655
           
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.      
           


  Three Months Ended
  3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23
Average yields and costs:          
Loans 8.85% 8.54% 8.36% 8.43% 8.21%
Available-for-sale securities 3.65% 2.33% 3.14% 2.92% 2.71%
Interest-bearing balances and other 4.19% 8.08% 5.13% 5.34% 4.46%
Total interest-earning assets 8.28% 8.24% 7.92% 7.96% 7.69%
Interest-bearing deposits 4.30% 4.09% 3.63% 3.39% 2.74%
Borrowings 5.55% 8.19% 5.21% 4.99% 3.37%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.33% 4.16% 3.63% 3.42% 2.76%
Cost of funds 3.54% 3.33% 2.86% 2.70% 2.01%
Net interest margin 5.09% 5.26% 5.32% 5.48% 5.85%
           

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $3.5 million compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is primarily attributable to the previously discussed nonrecurring items in the first quarter of 2023, which included, among other things, a $2.0 million gain in fair market value of marketable equity securities and a $530,000 life insurance benefit. A decrease in government guaranteed lending revenue quarter-over-quarter was offset by an increase in the income of Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company.

Other specific items to note with respect to the most recently completed quarter include:

  • Windsor, which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had loan processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.9 million, an increase of $503,000 or 21% as compared to the $2.4 million in income earned during the prior first quarter.
  • Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) revenue was $514,000 in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $390,000 or 43% in comparison to the $904 million of revenues for the same period in 2023.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.3 million, a decrease of $1.2 million or 15%, from $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Most notably, compensation expense decreased $1.1 million or 19% going from $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 down to $4.5 million for the same period in 2024. All other categories of expenses except Loan and special asset expenses and Other operating expenses were also down.

  • Loan and special asset related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, increased by $184,000 or 63% from $293,000 in the first quarter of 2023 to $477,000 for the same period in 2024.
  • Other operating expenses increased $193,000 or 39% primarily due to the positive impact during the first quarter of 2023 of a nonrecurring reversal of $550,000 of previously booked litigation-related expense realized upon receipt of an insurance reimbursement which reduced expenses during that prior-quarter period.

ENTRY INTO DEFINTIVE MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
On March 28, 2024, the Company and Capital Bancorp, Inc. (“CBNK”) jointly announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement under which CBNK would acquire IFHI in a cash and stock transaction. The proposed transaction is subject to approval of CBNK’s and IFH’s shareholders, regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Additional detail on the proposed transaction can be found by accessing the merger press release, which is available under the “News and Press” section of IFHI’s website (www.ifhinc.com).

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; that the value realized upon the sale of any foreclosed assets may be less than anticipated, whether due to change in collateral value, inaccurate valuation assumptions or otherwise; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets          
                 
        Ending Balance
(In thousands, unaudited) 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 3,890   $ 3,541   $ 5,019   $ 3,582   $ 6,986  
Interest-bearing deposits   26,467     60,166     28,746     39,258     21,224  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   30,357     63,707     33,765     42,840     28,210  
Interest-bearing time deposits   -     -     -     750     999  
Available-for-sale securities   22,028     22,668     17,827     18,977     17,504  
Marketable equity securities   21,557     19,597     19,980     19,980     19,980  
Loans held for sale   43,415     40,424     37,857     33,232     39,088  
Loans held for investment   361,942     359,729     346,842     325,673     319,465  
  Allowance for credit losses   (7,310 )   (6,936 )   (6,128 )   (6,086 )   (6,011 )
    Loans held for investment, net   354,632     352,793     340,714     319,587     313,454  
Premises and equipment, net   3,707     3,756     3,910     3,960     4,041  
Foreclosed assets   -     101     101     315     315  
Loan servicing assets   3,922     3,966     3,813     3,717     3,604  
Bank-owned life insurance   4,720     4,688     4,663     5,087     5,053  
Accrued interest receivable   3,895     3,754     3,664     3,280     3,090  
Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Other intangible assets, net   4,852     5,018     5,184     5,350     5,517  
Other assets   11,991     13,930     14,570     11,872     13,243  
      Total assets $ 518,237   $ 547,563   $ 499,209   $ 482,108   $ 467,259  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
  Noninterest-bearing $ 73,523   $ 90,194   $ 84,901   $ 82,272   $ 76,554  
  Interest-bearing   325,036     345,483     307,467     296,805     279,735  
    Total deposits   398,559     435,677     392,368     379,077     356,289  
Borrowings   10,000     -     -     -     10,000  
Accrued interest payable   1,008     1,346     1,042     1,014     806  
Other liabilities   6,782     10,209     9,409     7,655     10,101  
  Total liabilities   416,349     447,232     402,819     387,746     377,196  
Shareholders' equity:          
Common stock, voting   2,324     2,273     2,275     2,231     2,231  
Common stock, non-voting   22     22     22     22     22  
Additional paid in capital   26,258     25,809     25,503     25,253     25,137  
Retained earnings   75,618     74,347     71,565     69,165     65,570  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,334 )   (2,120 )   (2,975 )   (2,309 )   (2,198 )
  Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity   101,888     100,331     96,390     94,362     90,762  
Noncontrolling interest   -     -     -     -     (699 )
  Total shareholders' equity   101,888     100,331     96,390     94,362     90,063  
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 518,237   $ 547,563   $ 499,209   $ 482,108   $ 467,259  
                 


Consolidated Statements of Income        
           
(In thousands except per Three Months Ended
share data; unaudited) 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23
Interest income          
Loans $ 8,977   $ 8,623   $ 7,877   $ 7,511   $ 6,997
Available-for-sale securities and other   533     641     491     525     439
Total interest income   9,510     9,264     8,368     8,036     7,436
Interest expense          
Interest on deposits   3,586     3,243     2,743     2,445     1,696
Interest on borrowings   79     110     10     56     85
Total interest expense   3,665     3,353     2,753     2,501     1,781
Net interest income   5,845     5,911     5,615     5,535     5,655
Provision for credit losses   400     500     50     130     565
Noninterest income          
Loan processing and servicing          
revenue   2,942     3,180     2,779     2,660     2,439
Government guaranteed lending   514     1,313     1,953     3,576     904
Service charges on deposits   26     35     41     52     133
Bank-owned life insurance   33     25     128     34     555
Change in fair value of marketable          
equity securities   -     578     -     -     1,998
Other noninterest income   2     231     152     1,434     566
Total noninterest income   3,517     5,362     5,053     7,756     6,595
Noninterest expense          
Compensation   4,517     4,583     4,403     5,379     5,581
Occupancy and equipment   280     355     314     318     344
Loan and special asset expenses   477     627     664     346     293
Professional services   306     (161 )   433     446     448
Data processing   246     252     233     247     265
Software   465     492     446     469     469
Communications   60     50     65     68     78
Advertising   62     99     108     174     248
Amortization of intangibles   166     166     166     166     166
Merger related expenses   -     -     -     61     116
Other operating expenses   682     720     591     486     489
Total noninterest expense   7,261     7,183     7,423     8,160     8,497
Income before income taxes   1,701     3,590     3,195     5,001     3,188
Income tax expense   430     808     795     1,416     778
Net income   1,271     2,782     2,400     3,585     2,410
Noncontrolling interest   -     -     -     (10 )   58
Net income attributable          
to IFH, Inc. $ 1,271   $ 2,782   $ 2,400   $ 3,595   $ 2,352
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.56   $ 1.24   $ 1.08   $ 1.62   $ 1.06
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55   $ 1.22   $ 1.06   $ 1.60   $ 1.04
Weighted average common shares          
outstanding   2,271     2,244     2,224     2,220     2,211
Diluted average common shares          
outstanding   2,304     2,284     2,265     2,252     2,265
           


Performance Ratios          
             
    Three Months Ended
    3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23
PER COMMON SHARE          
  Basic earnings per common share $ 0.56   $ 1.24   $ 1.08   $ 1.62   $ 1.06  
  Diluted earnings per common share   0.55     1.22     1.06     1.60     1.04  
  Book value per common share   43.45     43.72     41.98     41.90     40.28  
  Tangible book value per common share (2)   35.77     35.80     33.99     33.68     31.99  
             
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)          
  Return on average assets   0.97 %   2.16 %   1.97 %   3.05 %   2.07 %
  Return on average common shareholders'          
  equity   5.04 %   11.34 %   9.98 %   15.80 %   10.77 %
  Return on average tangible common          
  equity (2)   6.14 %   13.97 %   12.38 %   19.84 %   13.67 %
  Net interest margin   5.09 %   5.26 %   5.32 %   5.48 %   5.85 %
  Efficiency ratio (1)   77.6 %   63.7 %   69.6 %   61.4 %   69.4 %
             
  (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of
  net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.  
             
  (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures        
           

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of March 31, 2024, were as follows:

    % of
    Commercial
(Dollars in millions) Amount Loans
Solar electric power generation $ 78.8 25 %
Power and communication line and related structures construction   67.2 21 %
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)   15.1 5 %
Other activities related to real estate   12.0 4 %
Biomass electric power generation   9.4 3 %
Colleges, universities and professional schools   9.0 3 %
Postharvest Crop Activities   8.6 3 %
Lessors of other real estate property   7.2 2 %
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings   6.8 2 %
Electric bulk power transmission and control   5.8 2 %
  $ 219.9 70 %
     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

  3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23
  (Dollars in thousands except book value per share)
Tangible book value per common share          
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 101,888   $ 100,331   $ 96,390   $ 94,362   $ 90,762  
Less: Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Less Other intangible assets, net   4,852     5,018     5,184     5,350     5,517  
Total tangible common equity $ 83,875   $ 82,152   $ 78,045   $ 75,851   $ 72,084  
           
Ending common shares outstanding   2,345     2,295     2,296     2,252     2,253  
Tangible book value per common share $ 35.77   $ 35.80   $ 33.99   $ 33.68   $ 31.99  
           
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23
Return on average tangible common equity          
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 101,172   $ 97,314   $ 95,362   $ 91,281   $ 88,574  
Less: Average goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Less Average other intangible assets, net   4,961     5,127     5,294     5,459     5,625  
Average tangible common equity $ 83,050   $ 79,026   $ 76,907   $ 72,661   $ 69,788  
           
Net income attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 1,271   $ 2,782   $ 2,400   $ 3,595   $ 2,352  
Return on average tangible common equity   6.14 %   13.97 %   12.38 %   19.84 %   13.67 %

