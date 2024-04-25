Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,792 in the last 365 days.

Seacoast Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Q1 Highlights Included Impressive Growth in Deposits, Successful Completion of

Our Expense Initiative, and Building Wealth and Lending Pipelines

Strong Capital Position Builds Quarter over Quarter

STUART, Fla., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the first quarter of 2024 of $26.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $29.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2024 was $31.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $23.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

For the first quarter of 2024, return on average tangible assets was 0.89% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 9.55%, compared to 0.99% and 11.22%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 0.52% and 5.96%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the first quarter of 2024 was 1.04% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 11.15%, compared to 1.04% and 11.80%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 0.88% and 10.16%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO, said, “As the complexity of our successful period of sequential acquisitions falls further in the rearview mirror, I was pleased with our focus on organic customer acquisition, which resulted in growth in noninterest-bearing accounts and strong annualized deposit growth of 8%. Over the past 24 months, we have focused on acquiring the best banking talent across Florida, and we are now seeing an accelerated return on that investment. The combination of strategic investments in talent, marketing, and innovative products is driving growth across our markets, and we are exiting the first quarter with robust pipelines across all of our businesses.”

Shaffer added, “We are well positioned at this point, with the completion of our expense initiative, fortress balance sheet with industry-leading capital levels, ample liquidity, and an incredibly engaged and excited banking team, we are primed to continue to take market share across one of the strongest markets in the country.”

Financial Results

Income Statement

  • Net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $26.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $29.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2024 was $31.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $23.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.
  • Net revenues were $125.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $28.0 million, or 18%, compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted net revenues1 were $125.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $26.0 million, or 17%, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $35.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 25% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $42.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 34% compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income totaled $105.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $5.7 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $26.1 million, or 20%, compared to the prior year quarter. During the first quarter of 2024, higher interest expense on deposits reflects growth in deposit balances and the impact of the continuing elevated rate environment. Accretion on acquired loans totaled $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin decreased 12 basis points to 3.24% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.36% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin decreased 11 basis points to 2.91% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.02% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loan yields were 5.90%, an increase of five basis points from the prior quarter. The effect on loan yields of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans was an increase of 42 basis points in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 45 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 69 basis points in the first quarter of 2023. Securities yields expanded five basis points to 3.47%, compared to 3.42% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits increased 19 basis points, from 2.00% in the prior quarter, to 2.19% in the first quarter of 2024. The decline in margin quarter-over-quarter was driven in part by the success in growing deposits.
  • Noninterest income totaled $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.2 million, or 18%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $1.9 million, or 9%, compared to the prior year quarter. Changes compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 included:
    • Interchange income decreased $0.5 million, or 22%, to $1.9 million, with the prior quarter benefiting from an annual volume-based incentive earned from the payment network provider.
    • The wealth management division continues to demonstrate success in building relationships, and during the first quarter of 2024, assets under management grew $160 million, driving a $0.3 million or 9%, increase in wealth management income. The team enters the second quarter with a robust pipeline.
    • Insurance agency income increased $0.2 million, or 21%, to $1.3 million, reflecting a record quarter for the agency.
    • Other income increased $0.5 million, or 12%, to $5.2 million, with increases in marine and aircraft loan production sold, and in SBIC income.
    • Net securities gains of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 include gains of $4.1 million on the sale of the Company’s holdings of Visa Class B stock. This was largely offset by losses of $3.8 million on the sale of $86.8 million or 3% of the bank’s investment securities portfolio. The securities were reinvested at a yield of 5.53%, with an expected earnback on the trade of 1.9 years.
  • The provision for credit losses was $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $31.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2023 included a $26.6 million day-one provision associated with a bank acquisition.
  • Noninterest expense was $90.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $4.0 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $17.1 million, or 16%, compared to the prior year quarter. Changes compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 included:
    • Salaries and wages increased $1.9 million, or 5%, to $40.3 million, including $2.1 million in severance-related expenses arising from reductions in the workforce early in the first quarter of 2024.
    • Employee benefits increased $1.2 million, or 18%, to $7.9 million, reflecting higher seasonal payroll taxes and 401(k) contributions.
    • Outsourced data processing costs increased $3.5 million, or 41%, to $12.1 million and included $4.1 million in charges associated with contract terminations and modifications to consolidate systems, which will lead to lower ongoing operating expenses.
    • Occupancy costs increased $0.5 million, or 7%, to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and included charges of $0.8 million associated with early lease terminations and consolidation of locations. Occupancy expenses will be lower going forward.
    • Legal and professional fees decreased $1.1 million, or 35%, to $2.2 million, with the fourth quarter of 2023 impacted by one-time legal fees associated with a closed matter.
  • Seacoast recorded $7.8 million of income tax expense in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Tax expense related to stock-based compensation was nominal in the first quarter of 2024 and tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • The efficiency ratio was 66.78% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 60.32% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 64.62% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 61.13% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 60.32% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 53.10% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control. The increase in the adjusted efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2024 reflects the continued impact of higher deposit rates mitigated partially by disciplined expense management.

Balance Sheet

  • At March 31, 2024, the Company had total assets of $14.8 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.1 billion. Book value per share was $24.93 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $24.84 as of December 31, 2023, and $24.24 as of March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.26 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $15.08 as of December 31, 2023, and $14.25 as of March 31, 2023.
  • Debt securities totaled $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $103.0 million, or 4%, compared to December 31, 2023. Debt securities include approximately $1.9 billion in securities classified as available for sale and recorded at fair value. The unrealized loss on these securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet. The portfolio also includes $669.9 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $540.2 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity.
  • Loans decreased $84.9 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $10.0 billion as of March 31, 2024. Loan originations were $368.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 23%, consistent with typical seasonality, compared to $477.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines and setting high expectations for risk adjusted returns.
  • Loan pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $572.9 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 46% from December 31, 2023, and an increase of 46% from March 31, 2023.
    • Commercial pipelines were $498.6 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 63% from $306.5 million at December 31, 2023, and an increase of 72% from $289.2 million at March 31, 2023. The Company is benefiting from the investment made in recent years to attract talent from regional banks across its markets. This talent is onboarding significant new relationships, resulting in higher deposit growth and growing pipelines.
    • SBA pipelines were $15.6 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 24% from $20.6 million at December 31, 2023, and an increase of 90% from $8.2 million at March 31, 2023.
    • Consumer pipelines were $25.1 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $6.3 million, or 34%, from $18.7 million at December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $13.7 million, or 35%, from $38.7 million at March 31, 2023.
    • Residential saleable pipelines were $9.3 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 249% from $2.7 million at December 31, 2023, and an increase of 40% from $6.6 million at March 31, 2023. Retained residential pipelines were $24.4 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 45% from $44.4 million at December 31, 2023, and a decrease of 50% from $48.4 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits were $12.0 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $238.9 million, or 8% annualized, when compared to December 31, 2023. Seacoast’s granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise and serves as a significant source of strength.
    • At March 31, 2024, transaction account balances represented 52% of overall deposits.
    • Noninterest demand deposits represent 30% of overall deposits and grew $10.4 million from the prior quarter.
    • The Company benefits from a granular deposit franchise, with the top ten depositors representing only 4% of total deposits.
    • Average deposits per banking center were $156.0 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of 2% from the prior quarter.
    • Uninsured deposits represented only 35% of overall deposit accounts as of March 31, 2024. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 29% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 138% of uninsured deposits, and 164% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
    • Consumer deposits represent 42% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $25 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 58% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $110 thousand.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $110.0 million at March 31, 2024 with a weighted average interest rate of 4.15%. In the aggregate, borrowed funds, including FHLB advances, long-term debt and brokered deposits represented only 2.8% of total liabilities as of March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming loans were $77.2 million at March 31, 2024, an increase from $65.1 million at December 31, 2023, and $50.8 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.77% at March 31, 2024, 0.65% at December 31, 2023, and 0.50% at March 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 0.57% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.50% at December 31, 2023, and 0.38% at March 31, 2023.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.47% at March 31, 2024, 1.48% at December 31, 2023, and 1.54% at March 31, 2023.
  • Net charge-offs were $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Portfolio diversification, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $332 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $742 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.
  • Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 39% and 236% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 48% and 244%, respectively, at December 31, 2023. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 36% and 222%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

  • The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a Tier 1 capital ratio at March 31, 2024 of 14.6% compared to 14.5% at December 31, 2023, and 13.4% at March 31, 2023. The Total capital ratio was 16.0%, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.0%, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.1% at March 31, 2024. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 totaled $682.7 million.
  • The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 83.1% at March 31, 2024, which should provide liquidity and flexibility moving forward.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.25% at March 31, 2024, compared to 9.31% at December 31, 2023, and 8.36% at March 31, 2023. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 8.59%.
  • At March 31, 2024, in addition to $682.7 million in cash, the Company had $5.1 billion in available borrowing capacity, including $4.4 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $0.4 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of March 31, 2024 represented 164% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
  • Our Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. No shares were repurchased during the first quarter of 2024.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS                
(Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)  
  Quarterly Trends  
                     
  1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23   1Q'23  
Selected balance sheet data:                    
Gross loans $ 9,978,052     $ 10,062,940     $ 10,011,186     $ 10,117,919     $ 10,134,395    
Total deposits   12,015,840       11,776,935       12,107,834       12,283,267       12,309,701    
Total assets   14,830,015       14,580,249       14,823,007       15,041,932       15,255,408    
                     
Performance measures:                    
Net income $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 31,249     $ 11,827    
Net interest margin   3.24 %     3.36 %     3.57 %     3.86 %     4.31 %  
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 $ 35,674     $
 42,006     $
 43,383     $
 40,864     $
 47,560    
Average diluted shares outstanding   85,270       85,336       85,666       85,536       80,717    
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)   0.31       0.35       0.37       0.37       0.15    
Return on (annualized):                    
Average assets (ROA)   0.71 %     0.80 %     0.84 %     0.84 %     0.34 %  
Average tangible assets (ROTA)2   0.89       0.99       1.04       1.06       0.52    
Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2   9.55       11.22       11.90       12.08       5.96    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets2   9.25       9.31       8.68       8.53       8.36    
Tangible book value per share2 $ 15.26     $ 15.08     $ 14.26     $ 14.24     $ 14.25    
Efficiency ratio   66.78 %     60.32 %     62.60 %     67.34 %     64.62 %  
                     
Adjusted operating measures1:                    
Adjusted net income4 $ 31,132     $ 31,363     $ 34,170     $ 43,489     $ 23,682    
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings4   42,513       45,016       47,349       57,202       64,354    
Adjusted diluted EPS4   0.37       0.37       0.40       0.51       0.29    
Adjusted ROTA2   1.04 %     1.04 %     1.12 %     1.41 %     0.88 %  
Adjusted ROTCE2   11.15       11.80       12.79       16.08       10.16    
Adjusted efficiency ratio   61.13       60.32       60.19       56.44       53.10    
Net adjusted noninterest expense as a
percent of average tangible assets2 		  2.23 %     2.25       2.34       2.40       2.47    
                     
Other data:                    
Market capitalization3 $ 2,156,529     $ 2,415,158     $ 1,869,891     $ 1,880,407     $ 2,005,241    
Full-time equivalent employees   1,445       1,541       1,570       1,670       1,650    
Number of ATMs   95       96       97       96       97    
Full-service banking offices   77       77       77       78       83    
Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.
As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.  

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information
Seacoast will host a conference call April 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the first quarter of 2024 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Conference ID: 7523995). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” Additionally, a recording of the call will be made available to individuals shortly after the conference call and can be accessed via a link at www.SeacoastBanking.com under the heading “Corporate Information.” The recording will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $14.8 billion in assets and $12.0 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2024. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com

Tracey L. Dexter
Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 403-0461

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in the Company’s markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, or expects to acquire, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) or its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect the Company to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Seacoast’s primary market areas, including the effects of inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, slowdowns in economic growth, and the potential for high unemployment rates, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior and credit risk as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including those highlighted by high-profile bank failures, and including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto (including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments), the Company's ability to effectively manage its liquidity risk and any growth plans, and the availability of capital and funding; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits (as well as the cost of, and competition for, deposits), loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks (including the impacts of interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, and on our net interest income), sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior generally and as a result of economic factors, including heightened inflation; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting the Company’s loans; the Company’s concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; Seacoast’s ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the risk that the regulatory environment may not be conducive to or may prohibit the consummation of future mergers and/or business combinations, may increase the length of time and amount of resources required to consummate such transactions, and may reduce the anticipated benefit; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast’s investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk, as well as the effect of a decline in stock market prices on our fee income from our wealth management business; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company’s ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including those impacting vendors and other third parties which may be exacerbated by recent developments in generative artificial intelligence; fraud or misconduct by internal or external parties, which Seacoast may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; inability of Seacoast’s risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company’s business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms, including the impact of supply chain disruptions; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast’s ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company’s business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine and the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, including hurricanes in the Company’s footprint, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions and/or increase costs, including, but not limited to, property and casualty and other insurance costs; Seacoast’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from the Company’s operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated, the results of tax audit findings, challenges to our tax positions, or adverse changes or interpretations of tax laws; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for expected credit losses; risks related to, and the costs associated with, environmental, social and governance matters, including the scope and pace of related rulemaking activity and disclosure requirements; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; the risk that balance sheet, revenue growth, and loan growth expectations may differ from actual results; and other factors and risks described under “Risk Factors” herein and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the SEC and available on its website at www.sec.gov

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS         (Unaudited)    
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES            
          Quarterly Trends        
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23   1Q'23
Summary of Earnings                  
Net income $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 31,249     $ 11,827  
Adjusted net income1,6   31,132       31,363       34,170       43,489       23,682  
Net interest income2   105,298       111,035       119,505       127,153       131,351  
Net interest margin2,3   3.24 %     3.36 %     3.57 %     3.86 %     4.31 %
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1   35,674       42,006       43,383       40,864       47,560  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1,6   42,513       45,016       47,349       57,202       64,354  
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets-GAAP basis3   0.71 %     0.80 %     0.84 %     0.84 %     0.34 %
Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4   0.89       0.99       1.04       1.06       0.52  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4   1.04       1.04       1.12       1.41       0.88  
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4,6   1.22       1.39       1.43       1.39       1.67  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4   1.42       1.48       1.55       1.85       2.18  
Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4   2.23       2.25       2.34       2.40       2.47  
Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3   4.94       5.69       6.01       6.05       2.53  
Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4   9.55       11.22       11.90       12.08       5.96  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4   11.15       11.80       12.79       16.08       10.16  
Efficiency ratio5   66.78       60.32       62.60       67.34       64.62  
Adjusted efficiency ratio1   61.13       60.32       60.19       56.44       53.10  
Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses)   16.17       15.14       13.22       14.63       14.55  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets4   9.25       9.31       8.68       8.53       8.36  
Average loan-to-deposit ratio   84.50       83.38       82.63       83.48       82.43  
End of period loan-to-deposit ratio   83.12       85.48       82.71       82.42       82.35  
Per Share Data                  
Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.37     $ 0.37     $ 0.15  
Net income basic-GAAP basis   0.31       0.35       0.37       0.37       0.15  
Adjusted earnings1,6   0.37       0.37       0.40       0.51       0.29  
Book value per share common   24.93       24.84       24.06       24.14       24.24  
Tangible book value per share   15.26       15.08       14.26       14.24       14.25  
Cash dividends declared   0.18       0.18       0.18       0.18       0.17  
Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.     
Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.
These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.
The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).
As of 1Q'24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   (Unaudited)    
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES              
  Quarterly Trends  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23   1Q'23  
                     
Interest on securities:                    
Taxable $ 22,393     $ 21,383     $ 21,401     $ 20,898     $ 19,244  
Nontaxable   34       55       97       97       105  
Interest and fees on loans   147,095       147,801       149,871       148,265       135,168  
Interest on federal funds sold and other investments   6,184       7,616       8,477       5,023       3,474  
Total Interest Income   175,706       176,855       179,846       174,283       157,991  
                     
Interest on deposits   47,534       44,923       38,396       27,183       16,033  
Interest on time certificates   17,121       15,764       16,461       14,477       5,552  
Interest on borrowed money   5,973       5,349       5,683       5,660       5,254  
Total Interest Expense   70,628       66,036       60,540       47,320       26,839  
                     
Net Interest Income   105,078       110,819       119,306       126,963       131,152  
Provision for credit losses   1,368       3,990       2,694       (764 )     31,598  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   103,710       106,829       116,612       127,727       99,554  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts   4,960       4,828       4,648       4,560       4,242  
Interchange income   1,888       2,433       1,684       5,066       4,694  
Wealth management income   3,540       3,261       3,138       3,318       3,063  
Mortgage banking fees   381       378       410       576       426  
Insurance agency income   1,291       1,066       1,183       1,160       1,101  
SBA gains   739       921       613       249       322  
BOLI income   2,264       2,220       2,197       2,068       1,916  
Other   5,205       4,668       4,307       4,755       6,574  
    20,268       19,775       18,180       21,752       22,338  
Securities gains (losses), net   229       (2,437 )     (387 )     (176 )     107  
Total Noninterest Income   20,497       17,338       17,793       21,576       22,445  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and wages   40,304       38,435       46,431       45,155       47,616  
Employee benefits   7,889       6,678       7,206       7,472       8,562  
Outsourced data processing costs   12,118       8,609       8,714       20,222       14,553  
Occupancy   8,037       7,512       7,758       8,583       8,019  
Furniture and equipment   2,011       2,028       2,052       2,345       2,267  
Marketing   2,655       2,995       1,876       2,047       2,238  
Legal and professional fees   2,151       3,294       2,679       4,062       7,479  
FDIC assessments   2,158       2,813       2,258       2,116       1,443  
Amortization of intangibles   6,292       6,888       7,457       7,654       6,727  
Foreclosed property expense and net (gain) loss on sale   (26 )     573       274       (57 )     195  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   250                         1,239  
Other   6,532       6,542       7,210       8,266       7,137  
Total Noninterest Expense   90,371       86,367       93,915       107,865       107,475  
                     
Income Before Income Taxes   33,836       37,800       40,490       41,438       14,524  
Income taxes   7,830       8,257       9,076       10,189       2,697  
Net Income $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 31,249     $ 11,827  
                     
Per share of common stock:                    
                     
Net income diluted $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.37     $ 0.37     $ 0.15  
Net income basic   0.31       0.35       0.37       0.37       0.15  
Cash dividends declared   0.18       0.18       0.18       0.18       0.17  
                     
Average diluted shares outstanding   85,270       85,336       85,666       85,536       80,717  
Average basic shares outstanding   84,908       84,817       85,142       85,022       80,151  
                     



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS       (Unaudited)        
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Amounts in thousands)  2024     2023     2023     2023     2023 
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 137,850     $ 167,511     $ 182,036     $ 164,193     $ 180,607  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks   544,874       279,671       513,946       563,690       610,636  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   682,724       447,182       695,982       727,883       791,243  
                   
Time deposits with other banks   7,856       5,857       4,357       2,987       3,236  
                   
Debt Securities:                  
Available for sale (at fair value)   1,949,463       1,836,020       1,841,845       1,916,231       2,015,967  
Held to maturity (at amortized cost)   669,896       680,313       691,404       707,812       737,911  
Total Debt Securities   2,619,359       2,516,333       2,533,249       2,624,043       2,753,878  
                   
Loans held for sale   9,475       4,391       2,979       5,967       2,838  
                   
Loans   9,978,052       10,062,940       10,011,186       10,117,919       10,134,395  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (146,669 )     (148,931 )     (149,661 )     (159,715 )     (155,640 )
Net Loans   9,831,383       9,914,009       9,861,525       9,958,204       9,978,755  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net   110,787       113,304       115,749       116,959       116,522  
Other real estate owned   7,315       7,560       7,216       7,526       7,756  
Goodwill   732,417       732,417       731,970       732,910       728,396  
Other intangible assets, net   89,377       95,645       102,397       109,716       117,409  
Bank owned life insurance   301,229       298,974       296,763       293,880       292,545  
Net deferred tax assets   111,539       113,232       131,602       127,941       124,301  
Other assets   326,554       331,345       339,218       333,916       338,529  
Total Assets $ 14,830,015     $ 14,580,249     $ 14,823,007     $ 15,041,932     $ 15,255,408  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest demand $ 3,555,401     $ 3,544,981     $ 3,868,132     $ 4,139,052     $ 4,554,509  
Interest-bearing demand   2,711,041       2,790,210       2,800,152       2,816,656       2,676,320  
Savings   608,088       651,454       721,558       824,255       940,702  
Money market   3,531,029       3,314,288       3,143,897       2,859,164       2,893,128  
Brokered time certificates   142,717       122,347       307,963       591,503       371,392  
Time deposits   1,467,564       1,353,655       1,266,132       1,052,637       873,650  
Total Deposits   12,015,840       11,776,935       12,107,834       12,283,267       12,309,701  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   326,732       374,573       276,450       290,156       267,606  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   110,000       50,000       110,000       160,000       385,000  
Long-term debt, net   106,468       106,302       106,136       105,970       105,804  
Other liabilities   153,225       164,353       174,193       148,507       136,213  
Total Liabilities   12,712,265       12,472,163       12,774,613       12,987,900       13,204,324  
                   
Shareholders' Equity                  
Common stock   8,494       8,486       8,515       8,509       8,461  
Additional paid in capital   1,811,941       1,808,883       1,813,068       1,809,431       1,803,898  
Retained earnings   478,017       467,305       453,117       437,087       421,271  
Treasury stock   (16,746 )     (16,710 )     (14,035 )     (14,171 )     (13,113 )
    2,281,706       2,267,964       2,260,665       2,240,856       2,220,517  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   (163,956 )     (159,878 )     (212,271 )     (186,824 )     (169,433 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   2,117,750       2,108,086       2,048,394       2,054,032       2,051,084  
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 14,830,015     $ 14,580,249     $ 14,823,007     $ 15,041,932     $ 15,255,408  
                   
Common shares outstanding   84,935       84,861       85,150       85,086       84,609  



CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA    (Unaudited)    
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                 
                   
(Amounts in thousands) 1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23   1Q'23
Credit Analysis                  
Net charge-offs $ 3,630     $ 4,720     $ 12,748     $ 705     $ 3,188  
Net charge-offs to average loans   0.15 %     0.19 %     0.50 %     0.03 %     0.14 %
                   
Allowance for credit losses $ 146,669     $ 148,931     $ 149,661     $ 159,715     $ 155,640  
                   
Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 6,613,763     $ 6,571,454     $ 6,343,121     $ 6,264,044     $ 6,048,453  
Acquired loans at end of period   3,364,289       3,491,486       3,668,065       3,853,875       4,085,942  
Total Loans $ 9,978,052     $ 10,062,940     $ 10,011,186     $ 10,117,919     $ 10,134,395  
                   
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period   1.47 %     1.48 %     1.49 %     1.58 %     1.54 %
Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period   4.63       4.75       4.86       4.98       5.02  
                   
End of Period                  
Nonperforming loans $ 77,205     $ 65,104     $ 41,508     $ 48,326     $ 50,787  
Other real estate owned   309       221       221       530       530  
Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned   7,006       7,339       6,995       6,996       7,226  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 84,520     $ 72,664     $ 48,724     $ 55,852     $ 58,543  
                   
Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period   0.77 %     0.65 %     0.41 %     0.48 %     0.50 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period   0.57       0.50       0.33       0.37       0.38  
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Loans  2024     2023     2023     2023     2023 
Construction and land development $ 623,246     $ 767,622     $ 793,736     $ 794,371     $ 757,835  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,656,131       1,670,281       1,675,881       1,669,369       1,652,491  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   3,368,339       3,319,890       3,285,974       3,370,211       3,412,051  
Residential real estate   2,521,399       2,445,692       2,418,903       2,396,352       2,354,394  
Commercial and financial   1,566,198       1,607,888       1,588,152       1,615,534       1,655,884  
Consumer   242,739       251,567       248,540       272,082       301,740  
Total Loans $ 9,978,052     $ 10,062,940     $ 10,011,186     $ 10,117,919     $ 10,134,395  
 



AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1       (Unaudited)                    
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                            
                                   
                                   
  1Q'24   4Q'23   1Q'23
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
                                   
Assets                                  
Earning assets:                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 2,578,938     $ 22,393   3.47 %   $ 2,499,047     $ 21,383   3.42 %   $ 2,700,122     $ 19,244   2.85 %
Nontaxable   5,907       41   2.75       7,835       68   3.48       16,271       131   3.22  
Total Securities   2,584,845       22,434   3.47       2,506,882       21,451   3.42       2,716,393       19,375   2.85  
                                   
Federal funds sold   370,494       5,056   5.49       465,506       6,426   5.48       106,778       1,294   4.91  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments   95,619       1,128   4.74       91,230       1,190   5.18       178,463       2,180   4.95  
                                   
                                   
Total Loans, net   10,034,658       147,308   5.90       10,033,245       148,004   5.85       9,369,201       135,341   5.86  
                                   
Total Earning Assets   13,085,616       175,926   5.41       13,096,863       177,071   5.36       12,370,835       158,190   5.19  
                                   
Allowance for credit losses   (148,422 )             (149,110 )             (139,989 )        
Cash and due from banks   166,734               179,908               156,235          
Premises and equipment   112,391               115,556               116,083          
Intangible assets   825,531               832,029               750,694          
Bank owned life insurance   299,765               297,525               274,517          
Other assets including deferred tax assets   349,161               365,263               419,601          
                                   
Total Assets $ 14,690,776             $ 14,738,034             $ 13,947,976          
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,719,334     $ 15,266   2.26 %   $ 2,819,743     $ 15,658   2.20 %   $ 2,452,113     $ 3,207   0.53 %
Savings   628,329       540   0.35       679,720       505   0.29       1,053,220       400   0.15  
Money market   3,409,310       31,728   3.74       3,268,829       28,760   3.49       2,713,224       12,426   1.86  
Time deposits   1,590,070       17,121   4.33       1,524,460       15,764   4.10       812,422       5,552   2.77  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   333,386       3,079   3.71       335,559       2,991   3.54       173,498       864   2.02  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   102,418       960   3.77       59,022       442   2.97       282,444       2,776   3.99  
Long-term debt, net   106,373       1,934   7.31       106,205       1,916   7.16       98,425       1,614   6.65  
                                   
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   8,889,220       70,628   3.20       8,793,538       66,036   2.98       7,585,346       26,839   1.43  
                                   
Noninterest demand   3,528,489               3,739,993               4,334,969          
Other liabilities   154,686               145,591               130,616          
Total Liabilities   12,572,395               12,679,122               12,050,931          
                                   
Shareholders' equity   2,118,381               2,058,912               1,897,045          
                                   
Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,690,776             $ 14,738,034             $ 13,947,976          
                                   
Cost of deposits         2.19 %           2.00 %           0.77 %
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         2.17 %           2.00 %           0.88 %
Net interest income as a % of earning assets     $ 105,298   3.24 %       $ 111,035   3.36 %       $ 131,351   4.31 %
                                   
                                   
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.              
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.              



CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA         (Unaudited)          
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                    
(Amounts in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		  
Customer Relationship Funding                    
Noninterest demand                    
Commercial $ 2,808,151   $ 2,752,644   $ 3,089,488   $ 3,304,761   $ 3,622,441  
Retail   553,697     561,569     570,727     615,536     673,686  
Public funds   145,747     173,893     134,649     152,159     194,977  
Other   47,806     56,875     73,268     66,596     63,405  
Total Noninterest Demand   3,555,401     3,544,981     3,868,132     4,139,052     4,554,509  
                     
Interest-bearing demand                    
Commercial   1,561,905     1,576,491     1,618,755     1,555,486     1,233,845  
Retail   930,178     956,900     994,224     1,058,993     1,209,664  
Brokered                   44,474  
Public funds   218,958     256,819     187,173     202,177     188,337  
Total Interest-Bearing Demand   2,711,041     2,790,210     2,800,152     2,816,656     2,676,320  
                     
Total transaction accounts                    
Commercial   4,370,056     4,329,135     4,708,243     4,860,247     4,856,286  
Retail   1,483,875     1,518,469     1,564,951     1,674,529     1,883,350  
Brokered                   44,474  
Public funds   364,705     430,712     321,822     354,336     383,314  
Other   47,806     56,875     73,268     66,596     63,405  
Total Transaction Accounts   6,266,442     6,335,191     6,668,284     6,955,708     7,230,829  
                     
Savings                    
Commercial   52,665     58,562     79,731     101,908     108,023  
Retail   555,423     592,892     641,827     722,347     832,679  
Total Savings   608,088     651,454     721,558     824,255     940,702  
                     
Money market                    
Commercial   1,709,636     1,655,820     1,625,455     1,426,348     1,542,220  
Retail   1,621,618     1,469,142     1,362,390     1,275,721     1,279,712  
Public funds   199,775     189,326     156,052     157,095     71,196  
Total Money Market   3,531,029     3,314,288     3,143,897     2,859,164     2,893,128  
                     
Brokered time certificates   142,717     122,347     307,963     591,503     371,392  
Time deposits   1,467,564     1,353,655     1,266,132     1,052,637     873,650  
    1,610,281     1,476,002     1,574,095     1,644,140     1,245,042  
Total Deposits $ 12,015,840   $ 11,776,935   $ 12,107,834   $ 12,283,267   $ 12,309,701  
                     
Customer sweep accounts   326,732     374,573     276,450     290,156     267,606  
                     
Total customer funding (1) $ 12,199,855   $ 12,029,161   $ 12,076,321   $ 11,981,920   $ 12,161,441  
                     
(1)Total deposits and customer sweep accounts, excluding brokered deposits.           


Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures          
                         
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.  
                         



GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION         (Unaudited)          
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                    
          Quarterly Trends          
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23   1Q'23  
Net Income $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 31,249     $ 11,827    
                     
Total noninterest income   20,497       17,338       17,793       21,576       22,445    
Securities losses (gains), net   (229 )     2,437       387       176       (107 )  
BOLI benefits on death (included in other income)                           (2,117 )  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income   (229 )     2,437       387       176       (2,224 )  
Total Adjusted Noninterest Income   20,268       19,775       18,180       21,752       20,221    
                     
Total noninterest expense   90,371       86,367       93,915       107,865       107,475    
Merger related charges:                    
Salaries and wages                     (1,573 )     (4,240 )  
Outsourced data processing                     (10,904 )     (6,551 )  
Legal and professional fees                     (1,664 )     (4,789 )  
Other                     (1,507 )     (1,952 )  
Total merger related charges                     (15,648 )     (17,532 )  
                     
Branch reductions and other expense initiatives:                    
Salaries and wages   (2,073 )           (3,201 )     (462 )     (539 )  
Outsourced data processing   (4,089 )                          
Occupancy   (771 )                          
Other   (161 )           (104 )     (109 )     (752 )  
Total branch reductions and other expense initiatives   (7,094 )           (3,305 )     (571 )     (1,291 )  
                     
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense   (7,094 )           (3,305 )     (16,219 )     (18,823 )  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense2   83,277       86,367       90,610       91,646       88,652    
                     
Income Taxes   7,830       8,257       9,076       10,189       2,697    
Tax effect of adjustments   1,739       617       936       4,155       4,744    
Adjusted Income Taxes   9,569       8,874       10,012       14,344       7,441    
Adjusted Net Income2 $ 31,132     $ 31,363     $ 34,170     $ 43,489     $ 23,682    
                     
Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.37     $ 0.37     $ 0.15    
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share   0.37       0.37       0.40       0.51       0.29    
Average diluted shares outstanding   85,270       85,336       85,666       85,536       80,717    
                     
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 83,277     $ 86,367     $ 90,610     $ 91,646     $ 88,652    
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (250 )                       (1,239 )  
Foreclosed property expense and net gain (loss) on sale   26       (573 )     (274 )     57       (195 )  
Amortization of intangibles   (6,292 )     (6,888 )     (7,457 )     (7,654 )     (6,727 )  
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 76,761     $ 78,906     $ 82,879     $ 84,049     $ 80,491    
                     
Net adjusted noninterest expense $ 76,761     $ 78,906     $ 82,879     $ 84,049     $ 80,491    
Average tangible assets   13,865,245       13,906,005       14,066,216       14,044,301       13,197,282    
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Tangible Assets   2.23 %     2.25 %     2.34 %     2.40 %     2.47 %  
                     
Revenue $ 125,575     $ 128,157     $ 137,099     $ 148,539     $ 153,597    
Total Adjustments to Revenue   (229 )     2,437       387       176       (2,224 )  
Impact of FTE adjustment   220       216       199       190       199    
Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 125,566     $ 130,810     $ 137,685     $ 148,905     $ 151,572    
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio   61.13 %     60.32 %     60.19 %     56.44 %     53.10 %  
                     
Net Interest Income $ 105,078     $ 110,819     $ 119,306     $ 126,963     $ 131,152    
Impact of FTE adjustment   220       216       199       190       199    
Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 105,298     $ 111,035     $ 119,505     $ 127,153     $ 131,351    
Total noninterest income   20,497       17,338       17,793       21,576       22,445    
Total noninterest expense less provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   90,121       86,367       93,915       107,865       106,236    
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 35,674     $ 42,006     $ 43,383     $ 40,864     $ 47,560    
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income   (229 )     2,437       387       176       (2,224 )  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense including foreclosed property expense   7,068       573       3,579       16,162       19,018    
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings2 $ 42,513     $ 45,016     $ 47,349     $ 57,202     $ 64,354    
                     
Average Assets $ 14,690,776     $ 14,738,034     $ 14,906,003     $ 14,887,289     $ 13,947,976    
Less average goodwill and intangible assets   (825,531 )     (832,029 )     (839,787 )     (842,988 )     (750,694 )  
Average Tangible Assets $ 13,865,245     $ 13,906,005     $ 14,066,216     $ 14,044,301     $ 13,197,282    
                     
                     
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION         (Unaudited)          
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                    
          Quarterly Trends          
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23   1Q'23  
Return on Average Assets (ROA)   0.71 %     0.80 %     0.84 %     0.84 %     0.34 %  
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization   0.18       0.19       0.20       0.22       0.18    
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)   0.89       0.99       1.04       1.06       0.52    
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income   0.15       0.05       0.08       0.35       0.36    
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets   1.04       1.04       1.12       1.41       0.88    
                     
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision return on Average Tangible Assets2   1.22 %     1.39 %     1.43 %     1.39 %     1.67 %  
Impact of adjustments on Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings   0.20       0.09       0.12       0.46       0.51    
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Return on Tangible Assets   1.42       1.48       1.55       1.85       2.18    
                     
Average Shareholders' Equity $ 2,118,381     $ 2,058,912     $ 2,072,747     $ 2,070,529     $ 1,897,045    
Less average goodwill and intangible assets   (825,531 )     (832,029 )     (839,787 )     (842,988 )     (750,694 )  
Average Tangible Equity $ 1,292,850     $ 1,226,883     $ 1,232,960     $ 1,227,541     $ 1,146,351    
                     
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity   4.94 %     5.69 %     6.01 %     6.05 %     2.53 %  
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization   4.61       5.53       5.89       6.03       3.43    
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)   9.55       11.22       11.90       12.08       5.96    
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income   1.60       0.58       0.89       4.00       4.20    
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   11.15       11.80       12.79       16.08       10.16    
                     
Loan interest income1 $ 147,308     $ 148,004     $ 150,048     $ 148,432     $ 135,341    
Accretion on acquired loans   (10,595 )     (11,324 )     (14,843 )     (14,580 )     (15,942 )  
Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 136,713     $ 136,680     $ 135,205     $ 133,852     $ 119,399    
                     
Yield on loans1   5.90       5.85       5.93       5.89       5.86    
Impact of accretion on acquired loans   (0.42 )     (0.45 )     (0.59 )     (0.58 )     (0.69 )  
Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans   5.48 %     5.40 %     5.34 %     5.31 %     5.17 %  
                     
Net Interest Income1 $ 105,298     $ 111,035     $ 119,505     $ 127,153     $ 131,351    
Accretion on acquired loans   (10,595 )     (11,324 )     (14,843 )     (14,580 )     (15,942 )  
Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 94,703     $ 99,711     $ 104,662     $ 112,573     $ 115,409    
                     
Net Interest Margin   3.24       3.36       3.57       3.86       4.31    
Impact of accretion on acquired loans   (0.33 )     (0.34 )     (0.44 )     (0.44 )     (0.53 )  
Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans   2.91 %     3.02 %     3.13 %     3.42 %     3.78 %  
                     
Security interest income1 $ 22,434     $ 21,451     $ 21,520     $ 21,018     $ 19,375    
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities   (7 )     (13 )     (22 )     (23 )     (26 )  
Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 22,427     $ 21,438     $ 21,498     $ 20,995     $ 19,349    
                     
Loan interest income1 $ 147,308     $ 148,004     $ 150,048     $ 148,432     $ 135,341    
Tax equivalent adjustment on loans   (213 )     (203 )     (177 )     (167 )     (173 )  
Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 147,095     $ 147,801     $ 149,871     $ 148,265     $ 135,168    
                     
Net Interest Income1 $ 105,298     $ 111,035     $ 119,505     $ 127,153     $ 131,351    
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities   (7 )     (13 )     (22 )     (23 )     (26 )  
Tax equivalent adjustment on loans   (213 )     (203 )     (177 )     (167 )     (173 )  
Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 105,078     $ 110,819     $ 119,306     $ 126,963     $ 131,152    
                     
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
2 As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Seacoast Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.