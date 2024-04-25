Augmedix Awarded on Newsweek’s World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 List

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, has been named on Newsweek’s list of The World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024. This prestigious award was presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list of awardees was unveiled on April 24th, 2024, and is available on the Newsweek website .

Augmedix's inclusion highlights its commitment to empowering clinicians by relieving them of administrative burdens through ambient AI, data management, and trust. Its platform seamlessly converts natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and real-time point-of-care notifications, enhancing efficiency and clinical decision-making.

The World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 ranking lists the top 400 companies from over 35 different countries. The winners were ranked across seven market segments: Data Analytics, Diagnostics, Health Records, Medical Management, Prevention, Telehealth and Treatment. The top list is based on three pillars:

Statista cooperated with data and market intelligence company HolonIQ to assess a company in different impact dimensions, encompassing factors such as the quality and uniqueness of their product/service, as well as the expertise of their leadership team. Online Engagement: Statista analyzed traffic data from company websites and apps to assess the engagement of users with their product/service.



Based on the results of the study, Augmedix is proud to be recognized on Newsweek’s World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 list.

“Being recognized by Newsweek as one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies in 2024 is an honor for Augmedix. It speaks to the dedication and ingenuity of our team, who continuously push the boundaries to innovate and improve healthcare technology,” said Manny Krakaris, CEO of Augmedix. “This recognition strengthens our commitment to lead the industry forward, leveraging cutting-edge technology to support healthcare providers and transform healthcare as we know it. Our dedication to our clients remains unwavering, as evidenced by our newest product, Augmedix Go, a fully automated AI solution designed to meet the growing need for high-quality medical documentation, which has now successfully rolled out to emergency departments and over 50 specialties in acute and ambulatory care settings. We're proud to offer solutions that not only streamline administrative tasks but also empower healthcare providers to focus more on patient care.”

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust.

The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support.

Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “believes,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “expects,” “could,” “would,” “projects,” “plans,” “targets,” “excited,” “optimistic,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Augmedix being committed to empowering clinicians by relieving them of administrative burdens through ambient AI, data management, and trust; enhancing efficiency and clinical decision-making by seamlessly converting natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and real-time point-of-care notifications; Augmedix’s ability to innovate and improve healthcare technology; Augmedix’s commitment to lead the industry forward, leveraging cutting-edge technology to support healthcare providers and transform healthcare as we know it; Augmedix’s unwavering dedication to its clients; and Augmedix Go streamlining administrative tasks and allowing healthcare providers to focus more on patient care. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2024, as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

