BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Filing Date for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

GREAT NECK, N. Y., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties, today announced it intends to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 9, 2024. The Company does not intend to conduct an earnings call to discuss the results.



BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 31, 2024, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com .

