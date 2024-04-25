Longeveron to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase

MIAMI, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, taking place May 1-2, 2024.



Details for the Company’s presentation:

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. PT Webcast: Click Here

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website following the conference.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Longeveron Inc. and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:

Derek Cole

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@iradvisory.com