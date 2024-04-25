Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,790 in the last 365 days.

Longeveron to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase

MIAMI, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, taking place May 1-2, 2024.

Details for the Company’s presentation:

  Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
  Time: 4:30 p.m. PT
  Webcast: Click Here
     

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website following the conference.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Longeveron Inc. and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:

Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions 
derek.cole@iradvisory.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Longeveron to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more