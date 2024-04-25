Submit Release
FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results Q1’24
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $       31,287
Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 0.31
Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 0.31
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 164,101

_______________________________
(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

First Quarter 2024 Dividends

On April 25, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, payable on May 21, 2024 to the holders of record on May 10, 2024.

Additionally, on April 25, 2024, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”), Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000, $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, payable on June 14, 2024 to the holders of record on June 3, 2024.

Business Highlights

  • FTAI Aviation Ltd. and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. enter into a Perpetual Power Program covering over 60 engines.
  • Aerospace Products Adj. EBITDA reached $70 million, a 28.7% quarterly growth versus Q4 2023 and 156.7% growth vs Q1 2023. (1)

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BId3fa86dd156541f2888a619e6966f685/. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2024 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, May 3, 2024 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations/.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024       2023  
Revenues      
Lease income $ 53,161     $ 55,978  
Maintenance revenue   45,790       35,141  
Asset sales revenue   38,607       108,691  
Aerospace products revenue   189,057       85,113  
Other revenue   79       7,795  
Total revenues   326,694       292,718  
       
Expenses      
Cost of sales   142,804       145,670  
Operating expenses   25,317       22,534  
General and administrative   3,683       4,067  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   6,179       3,262  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   4,895       2,997  
Depreciation and amortization   49,920       40,926  
Asset impairment   962       1,220  
Interest expense   47,707       39,292  
Total expenses   281,467       259,968  
       
Other (expense) income      
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   (667 )     (1,335 )
Other income   634       8  
Total other expense   (33 )     (1,327 )
Income before income taxes   45,194       31,423  
Provision for income taxes   5,572       2,026  
Net income   39,622       29,397  
Less: Dividends on preferred shares   8,335       6,791  
Net income attributable to shareholders $ 31,287     $ 22,606  
       
Earnings per share:      
Basic $ 0.31     $ 0.23  
Diluted $ 0.31     $ 0.22  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic   100,245,905       99,728,245  
Diluted   100,960,065       100,974,100  
               

FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (Unaudited)        
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,224     $ 90,756  
Restricted cash   150       150  
Accounts receivable, net   137,399       115,156  
Leasing equipment, net   2,187,716       2,032,413  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   44,114       45,175  
Investments   22,055       22,722  
Intangible assets, net   46,583       50,590  
Goodwill   4,630       4,630  
Inventory, net   345,470       316,637  
Other assets   322,565       286,456  
Total assets $ 3,175,906     $ 2,964,685  
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 139,250     $ 112,907  
Debt, net   2,693,754       2,517,343  
Maintenance deposits   62,722       65,387  
Security deposits   42,431       41,065  
Other liabilities   60,143       52,100  
Total liabilities $ 2,998,300     $ 2,788,802  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 100,245,905 and 100,245,905 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 1,002     $ 1,002  
Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 15,920,000 and 15,920,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   159       159  
Additional paid in capital   218,074       255,973  
Accumulated deficit   (42,163 )     (81,785 )
Shareholders' equity   177,072       175,349  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   534       534  
Total equity   177,606       175,883  
Total liabilities and equity $ 3,175,906     $ 2,964,685  
               

FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 39,622     $ 29,397  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   667       1,335  
Gain on sale of leasing equipment, net   (58,061 )     (31,657 )
Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings   (2,437 )     (9,842 )
Equity-based compensation   510       108  
Depreciation and amortization   49,920       40,926  
Asset impairment   962       1,220  
Change in deferred income taxes   4,548       1,692  
Change in fair value of guarantees   (259 )     (1,769 )
Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives   9,202       7,844  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   2,638       2,017  
Provision for credit losses         475  
Other   (259 )     (326 )
Change in:      
Accounts receivable   (27,945 )     (14,840 )
Inventory   (6,877 )     6,984  
Other assets   (1,845 )     (2,013 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (10,252 )     6,088  
Management fees payable to affiliate   238       (386 )
Other liabilities   (717 )     1,444  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (345 )     38,697  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investment in unconsolidated entities         (19,500 )
Principal collections on finance leases   786        
Principal collections on notes receivable   1,964        
Acquisition of leasing equipment   (276,990 )     (127,513 )
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (1,312 )     (1,451 )
Acquisition of lease intangibles   862       (8,640 )
Purchase deposits for acquisitions   (25,535 )     (9,940 )
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment   128,384       153,679  
Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine   2,098       1,042  
Return of purchase deposits   530        
Net cash used in investing activities $ (169,213 )   $ (12,323 )
       


  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from debt $ 210,000     $ 145,000  
Repayment of debt   (35,000 )     (220,000 )
Payment of deferred financing costs   (292 )      
Receipt of security deposits   1,856       1,459  
Return of security deposits         (65 )
Receipt of maintenance deposits   8,927       10,142  
Release of maintenance deposits   (3,056 )      
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs
         61,729  
Cash dividends - ordinary shares   (30,074 )     (29,919 )
Cash dividends - preferred shares   (8,335 )     (6,791 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 144,026     $ (38,445 )
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (25,532 )     (12,071 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   90,906       53,065  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 65,374     $ 40,994  

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended March 31,   Change
(in thousands)   2024       2023    
Net income attributable to shareholders $ 31,287     $ 22,606     $ 8,681  
Add: Provision for income taxes   5,572       2,026       3,546  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   510       108       402  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   6,179       3,262       2,917  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                
Add: Asset impairment charges   962       1,220       (258 )
Add: Incentive allocations   4,308       2,942       1,366  
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)   59,122       48,770       10,352  
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares   56,042       46,083       9,959  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)   (548 )     (696 )     148  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   667       1,335       (668 )
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA                
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 164,101     $ 127,656     $ 36,445  

________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $49,920 and $40,926, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,976 and $3,983 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $5,226 and $3,861, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $667 and $1,335, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $119 and $400, and (iii) acquisition and transaction expenses of $0 and $239, respectively.

For a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023, refer to the appendix of the FTAI Aviation Ltd. Earnings Supplement for the period Q4’23.


