Relay Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights on May 2, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, will report first quarter 2024 financial results and corporate highlights after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Megan Goulart
617-545-5526
mgoulart@relaytx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


