Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.45 per common share payable on July 11, 2024 to holders of record on June 27, 2024.



About Getty Realty Corp .

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included 1,108 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.