Adverum Biotechnologies to Present LUNA 26-week Phase 2 Interim Analysis at the ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company pioneering the use of gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that the company will present the 26-week landmark interim analysis from its ongoing LUNA Phase 2 study of ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting being held in Stockholm, Sweden from July 17 - 20, 2024.



ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting Presentation Information

Title: Ixoberogene Soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) IVT Gene Therapy for Neovascular AMD: First-Time 26-Week Interim Analysis Results From the Phase 2 LUNA Study

Date / Time: Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 at 8:45am CEST

Session: Wet AMD Symposium 1

Presenter: Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD, FASRS, Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas; Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital

The presentation will be available on the News and Publications section of Adverum’s website shortly after the presentation.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians’ offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, by overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

