StepStone Group Publishes 2023 Responsible Investment Report

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, has released its 2023 Responsible Investment Report, which presents an analysis of StepStone’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) integration and stewardship activities, as well as an overview of the firm’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) performance and climate-related activities within its investments and operations.



“As the responsible investment landscape grows more complex – stemming from the inherent intricacies of many ESG considerations, such as responsible supply chains, climate change, and nature – both GPs and LPs are paying more attention,” said Suzanne Tavill, Partner and Global Head of Responsible Investment at StepStone. “We appreciate the constructive support across the private markets investment community as we find solutions, clarify best practices, and seek efficiencies.”

Highlights of the report include:

The Responsible Investment Process : StepStone has designed a five-stage process that applies across asset classes. This process forms the foundation of the firm’s approach to systematically integrate ESG and stewardship considerations into every stage of the investment journey, with the ultimate aim of adding value and protecting the capital the firm invests on behalf of its clients.

: StepStone has designed a five-stage process that applies across asset classes. This process forms the foundation of the firm’s approach to systematically integrate ESG and stewardship considerations into every stage of the investment journey, with the ultimate aim of adding value and protecting the capital the firm invests on behalf of its clients. Industry Collaboration : StepStone works with peers and supports industry-wide initiatives as part of its approach to promote and clarify best practices. The firm has numerous affiliations including with Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI), Initiative Climat International (iCI), IFRS Foundation, Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA), Ownership Works, and VentureESG.

: StepStone works with peers and supports industry-wide initiatives as part of its approach to promote and clarify best practices. The firm has numerous affiliations including with Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI), Initiative Climat International (iCI), IFRS Foundation, Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA), Ownership Works, and VentureESG. Climate : StepStone addresses climate management across both its investments and operations. The report outlines examples of risks and opportunities that the firm seeks to integrate into its investment process and summarizes how the firm has remained carbon neutral within its operations for the fifth consecutive year.

: StepStone addresses climate management across both its investments and operations. The report outlines examples of risks and opportunities that the firm seeks to integrate into its investment process and summarizes how the firm has remained carbon neutral within its operations for the fifth consecutive year. Human Capital: StepStone invests in the growth of its employees and provides a collegial, supportive, and intellectually stimulating environment where everyone can thrive. The report underscores the importance of talent attraction, development and retention, including the firm’s commitment to DEI.

“StepStone’s responsible investment program underpins our ability to deliver tailored investment solutions, advisory services and data-driven insights to our clients,” said Scott Hart, Partner and CEO at StepStone. “We hope that the information provided in this report proves insightful.”

StepStone’s 2023 Responsible Investing Report is available on its shareholder relations website.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of December 31, 2023, StepStone was responsible for approximately $659 billion of total capital, including $149 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

