FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

DDOT Celebrates Arbor Day with Data Showing Trees and Small Plants Fill Nearly All Public Land Planting Spaces

Multiple DDOT Programs Tout Sustainability Accomplishments That Have Positive Environmental Impact

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) remains committed to advancing DC’s sustainability goals, celebrating its environmentally focused accomplishments just in time for Arbor Day on April 26, to include data showing more than 98% of the planting spaces available on public land have been sowed with trees and small plants.

DDOT’s Urban Forestry Division leads the District in executing Arbor Day’s mission. Supporting Sustainable DC’s Tree Canopy Goal of 40% cover by 2032, DDOT plants up to 8,000 trees every year. The Urban Forestry Division has surpassed 6,000 trees planted this season, with projected work ongoing throughout the remainder of the spring. This sustained effort has resulted in robust urban forest resources citywide that not only increases the beauty of our city, but also reduces CO2 in the air and reduces the urban heat island effect. This improves air quality while lowering temperatures and energy costs for District residents.

Beyond the Urban Forestry Division’s success, goDCgo, DOT’s sustainable transportation initiative, plays a significant role in DDOT’s positive impact on sustainability. By promoting active transportation and public transit to District commuters, residents, and visitors, goDCgo keeps 38,807 vehicles off the road every day. Last year, through transportation resources; outreach events; and consultations with employers, schools, and residential properties, goDCgo helped 35,505 individuals shift to a clean commute mode, such as walking, biking, taking transit, or scooting.

From October 2022 to September 2023, goDCgo’s efforts:

Reduced traffic, saving more than 700,000 driving miles per day.

Improved air quality, reducing 506,391 tons of CO2 emissions daily.

Saved energy, cutting 27,917 gallons of gas every day.

Capital Bikeshare, the District’s bicycle-sharing system, provides more than 3.8 million rides per year in the District, replacing and supplementing vehicle travel for riders. Providing a clean commute mode for their employees, 1,600 District employers provide free or subsidized Capital Bikeshare memberships through the Capital Bikeshare Corporate membership program. Capital Bikeshare also continues to work towards making sustainable transportation accessible for District residents of all backgrounds; the Capital Bikeshare for All (CaBi for All) program has more than 500 income-eligible riders who took more than 168,000 trips in 2023.

The DC Streetcar is 100% electric, operating at nearly zero emissions. Its operations and maintenance building, the Car Barn Training Center (CBTC), prioritizes sustainability through structures such as grass tracks, stormwater collections, native plantings, and PV solar panel arrays. The CBTC recently earned LEED Gold status, a global symbol of achievement for sustainability.

The many accomplishments of the Urban Forestry Division, goDCgo, Capital Bikeshare, and DDOT Transit Services help improve air quality, reduce traffic, and make the city a more livable place. These efforts go hand-in-hand with Sustainable DC’s health and livability goals and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s values of sustainability and economic growth in revitalizing Downtown DC. DDOT is committed to its essential role in creating a sustainable city for all.

###