Travel Advisory: New Traffic Pattern Coming to Route 102 this Weekend for Bridge Work in Burrillville

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to install a new traffic pattern this weekend at the Pascoag River and Lapham bridges, located adjacent to one another on Route 102 (Broncos Highway), between Route 107 (East Avenue) and Central Street, in Burrillville.

On Friday night, April 26, from 8 p.m. to midnight, RIDOT will restripe Route 102 at the bridges and all traffic will shift to the Route 102 southbound side. One of the two northbound lanes at the bridges will be closed. In approximately two to three weeks, traffic will shift to the northbound side. A full road closure of approximately 60 days is expected to begin in late June. RIDOT will provide additional information in advance of the closure.

RIDOT is replacing the Lapham Bridge and rehabilitating the Pascoag River Bridge through a $12.6 million project slated for completion in June 2025. In addition to the bridge work, the contract also includes roadway resurfacing and watermain relocation.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.