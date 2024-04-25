Congratulations sent to chair of All-Belarusian People's Assembly

VIETNAM, April 25 - During the investigation, the police found that while Thăng Long company was implementing the Vinh Tường wholesale market and urban area project in Vĩnh Phúc, Nguyễn Văn Hậu, who is Chairman of the company and also Chairman of the Phúc Sơn Group JSC, repeatedly met, gave money to, and asked some officials to create conditions for his company to gain favourable land use prices.
