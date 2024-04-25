Bình Dương, Australia forge stronger cooperation

BÌNH DƯƠNG - Chairman of the Bình Dương People’s Committee Võ Văn Minh on Thursday met with Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Andrew Goledzinowski, as part of the latter’s visit to the southern province.

Minh said he wishes to forge cooperation between Bình Dương and Australian localities in various fields, including economy, finance, science-technology, smart city development, digital transformation, environmental protection, and English language training for the province’s officials, civil servants, and teachers.

The diplomat informed his host about the establishment of an investment promotion team in HCM City to boost investment cooperation between the two countries, with the aim of taking Australia back to the third position among foreign investors in Việt Nam.

The ambassador said he will attend the requiem and reburial ceremony on Friday for remains of war martyrs at the Bình Dương Martyrs Cemetery, which were found with the assistance of Australian war veterans.

Chairman Minh shared with the diplomat the search for martyrs' remains in the province, which has been underway for nearly a month in Bắc Tân Uyên District with direct support from Duncan Reid, Assistant Defence Attaché at the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam and veteran Luke Johnston.

He said the search found about 20 sets of remains believed to be officers and soldiers of the southern liberation army’s Division 7, who died in a battle against the Australian army force in May 1968. - VNS