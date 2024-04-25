Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee Meeting on April 26, 2024

MARYLAND, April 25 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Committees will review FY25 Operating Budgets for the Department of General Services and the Leases NDA; state aid for playgrounds

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Friday, April 26 at 9:30 a.m. to review the the FY25 Operating Budgets for the Department of General Services and the Leases NDA. In addition, the committee will review the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for state aid for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) playgrounds.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Kate Stewart, Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Department of General Services

Review: The GO Committee will review the County Executive’s more than $50 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the DGS, which represents an increase more than $3 million, or 6.4 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The largest increases are due to compensation-related changes and contract increases for maintenance services. DGS provides services to all County departments. Its programs include building design and construction; imaging, archiving and mail; energy and sustainability; facilities management; and real estate.

State Aid for MCPS Playgrounds

Review: The GO Committee will review the FY25-30 CIP for state aid for MCPS playgrounds. This funding represents a continuation of state aid from FY23 to renovate existing playgrounds throughout the County at MCPS schools. FY23-24 state aid will be used for playgrounds at the following elementary schools: Burning Tree, Burtonsville, Gaithersburg, JoAnn Leleck, Kemp Mill, New Hampshire Estates, Ronald McNair, Sargent Shriver and Stedwick Elementary Schools. FY25 state aid will be used for projects at the following schools: Bel Pre Elementary School, Damascus High School, Wilson Wims Elementary School, Farmland Elementary School, Gaithersburg Elementary School, Little Bennett Elementary School, Oakland Terrace, Sherwood High School, Springbrook High School and Watkins Mill Elementary School.

Leases NDA

Review: The GO Committee will review the County Executive’s more than $18.6 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Leases NDA, which represents an increase of $257,078, or 3.1 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. New additions to this fund include leases for the Board of Elections and the Wheaton Urban District. This NDA provides the funds necessary to lease privately owned real estate to accommodate County programs. The DGS Office of Real Estate is responsible for the County’s leasing program.

