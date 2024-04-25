NIST Awarded Cyber Policy Award for CSF 2.0 Efforts

Award winners at the inaugural Cyber Policy Awards on April 24, 2024 Credit: Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law

On April 24, 2024, NIST was awarded the 'Ecosystem Champion Award' at the inaugural edition of the Cyber Policy Awards in Washington, DC. This award recognizes an individual, small group, or organization whose efforts have led to broad structural and long-lasting positive impacts on the cyber ecosystem. The Cyber Policy Awards are an annual gathering of the U.S. cyber policy community to honor and celebrate those who drove significant progress.

The NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) Team was recognized for helping organizations of all sizes manage cyber risk by publishing a landmark revision to the Cybersecurity Framework 2.0.