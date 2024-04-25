Tampa Area Wrestlers to Boost Takedown Skills by Cross Training With Former D1 Wrestler and Judo Olympian
Tampa Area Wrestlers to Boost Takedown Skills by Cross Training With Former D1 Wrestler and Judo Olympian
It's impossible to train with Dr. Ferguson and not improve your wrestling. Impossible!”TAMPA, FL, US, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, wrestlers in the Tampa area have a unique opportunity to elevate their takedown skills by cross-training in judo under the guidance of 2004 Judo Olympian, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. Known for his dynamic coaching style and technical expertise, Dr. Ferguson is inviting wrestlers to join a specialized training program designed to enhance their grappling techniques and competitive edge.
— Brian Picklo
The program's success is validated by the Tampa Florida Judo Alumni and Dr. Ferguson's wrestling clients, who have demonstrated remarkable achievements in both wrestling and judo. Among these are Clare Booe, a 2-time State Champion and internationally ranked judoka, who has committed to King University; Jackie Font, a multiple-time state placer and All-American who excelled at Life University on a wrestling scholarship; and Brian Picklo, a National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee, former Big 10 Champion, and Pan American Championships Bronze Medalist in Judo; Tate Picklo a podium finisher at the Big 12 Championship and an NCAA Championships berth; Frank Font, a state placer and collegiate wrestler at Life University; and Dr. Ferguson's daughter, Rhadi Ferguson who is tearing up the scene as a new wrestler with a vast judo background.
Dr. Ferguson's unique approach integrates the precision and balance of judo with traditional wrestling techniques, offering athletes a comprehensive training experience that has proven successful for many, including WWE professional wrestler Bobby Lashley and Marshall Haas, a former Academic All-American from the Citadel who now trains judo with Dr. Ferguson.
Brian Picklo said, "It's impossible to train with Dr. Ferguson and not improve your wrestling. Impossible!"
Training sessions will focus on judo's specialized throws and grips, which are invaluable for controlling opponents and securing points in wrestling matches. This cross-disciplinary training not only enhances physical prowess but also instills a deeper understanding of leverage and body mechanics, critical for high-stakes competitions.
Enrollment is now open for summer sessions, with limited spots available to ensure personalized coaching and maximum skill acquisition. Wrestlers looking to gain a competitive advantage this season are encouraged to sign up early. This session is from June 3 -June 7. If you are interested please call 813-501-2827 to get signed up today. This is an exclusive opportunity and there are only 10 spots available.
For more information on the program and to register please call 813-501-2827
RHADI FERGUSON
Tampa Florida Judo
+1 813-501-2827
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok