Carper Applauds Final EPA Rules to Reduce Pollution from Power Plants

WILMINGTON, Del. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today released the following statement after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a suite of rules to reduce pollution from power plants.

Today’s announcement from EPA includes final rules to reduce carbon pollution from existing coal-fired plants and new natural gas-fired plants; update the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS); strengthen water pollution limits for coal plants; and strengthen coal ash regulations.

“Today, EPA is taking historic steps forward to reduce harmful pollution from power plants in our air, land and water,” said Chairman Carper. “I applaud EPA for setting achievable standards with reasonable compliance deadlines to reduce carbon pollution from existing coal-fired plants and newly built natural gas-fired plants. And the updates to the standards for Mercury and other air toxics will enable the agency to further reduce emissions of heavy metals from power plants, which are particularly harmful to children’s health.

“The Biden Administration is taking bold action to advance our transition to a cleaner economy and protect public health, and I’m looking forward to continuing our shared work to protect our one and only planet.”

Chairman Carper has worked continuously to reduce pollution from power plants in our air, land and water. Last year, he urged EPA to finalize strong standards for reducing carbon pollution from fossil fuel-fired power plants. Earlier this year, he urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to support the transition to a cleaner electricity system. He has fought to defend and bolster the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, and he has praised action from the EPA to protect Americans from coal ash pollution.

