Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final April 2024 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on May 02, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on May 09, 2024. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:



Vanguard ETF® Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBU 0.052968 92206G103 CA92206G1037 Monthly Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBG 0.030166 92206H101 CA92206H1010 Monthly Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VGAB 0.040045 92211F108 CA92211F1080 Monthly





To learn more about the Cboe Canada Exchange-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $92 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $63 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2023) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.6 trillion (CAD $11.6 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.5 trillion (CAD $3.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of December 31, 2023). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 422 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

