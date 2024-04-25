Alongside NCSC staff, the Irish contingent included a significant Defence Forces presence as well as staff from a range of private companies including Microsoft, Trellix, BAE Systems, Threatscape, EY, KPMG, Flutter Entertainment, eir evo, Palo Alto Networks, UCD Centre for Cybercrime Investigation and the South East Technological University (SETU).
You just read:
Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) successfully takes part in Locked Shields 2024 exercise
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.