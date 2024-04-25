Gross trading profits of all companies were €317.5 billion for 2022 according to returns, up €60.7 billion from 2021. Similarly, preliminary taxes in 2023 for all companies were 3% higher than in 2022, which indicates that this increase in profitability has been maintained.
You just read:
Minister McGrath welcomes publication of Corporation Tax Payments and Returns Report by the Revenue Commissioners
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.