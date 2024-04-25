Minister Chambers announces funding of over €5.6 million for capital projects at Regional Airports in visit to Donegal Airport
As in previous years, eligible airports (Donegal, Ireland West and Kerry Airports) will be given the opportunity to submit applications for operational funding later this year. Over €4m has been made available by Government to support core airport non-economic activity in the areas of Air Traffic Control (ATC), safety and security. Up to 100% of eligible non-economic payroll and operational costs at airports, in these areas, will be supported.