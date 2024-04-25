Details were confirmed today at Government Buildings by Taoiseach Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins and Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform Ossian Smyth.
Taoiseach and Minister O’Donovan outline major planned investment in student accommodation to benefit over 1,000 students
