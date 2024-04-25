Minister Ryan appoints Fergal Mulligan as a Commissioner to the CRU

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, has announced the appointment of Fergal Mulligan as a Commissioner to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), following an open competition run by the Public Appointments Service (PAS).
