WATT Global Media Partners with Hum to Deliver Exceptional Digital Experiences Through Audience Intelligence

Leading agrifood and pet food media company leverages AI to unlock deeper reader insights and personalization capabilitiesCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WATT Global Media, a prominent provider of business information and marketing solutions for the agrifood and pet food industries, has announced a new partnership with Hum to understand and leverage its audience and content in pursuit of its publishing goals.
Through this partnership, WATT Global Media will implement Hum's AI-powered customer data platform (CDP) and personalization suite to collect, connect and activate first-party reader data across its extensive network of media channels. This will enable WATT to gain a unified view of audience interests and behaviors, build richer customer profiles, and ultimately deliver more personalized and engaging digital experiences tailored to each reader's unique needs.
"For over a century, WATT has served as a trusted source of vital business intelligence for professionals in poultry, livestock, animal feed and pet food," said Andrew Smith, Director of Technology and Operational Optimization of WATT Global Media. "As digital behaviors and expectations evolve, it's critical that we continue enhancing our ability to understand audience needs and interests at an individual level. Hum's AI and data intelligence solutions will empower us to connect more meaningfully with readers through smarter segmentation, targeted messaging and finely-tuned content experiences."
WATT joins a growing roster of prestigious publishers and B2B media organizations leveraging Hum's advanced customer data and AI solutions.
"WATT Global Media has an unparalleled reputation for editorial excellence and a deep commitment to serving the agrifood and pet food communities," said Dustin Smith, President and Co-founder of Hum. "We're thrilled to partner with their team to help them activate their proprietary first-party data and elevate their segmentation and personalization capabilities to the next level."
About WATT Global Media
WATT Global Media has grown agrifood and pet food businesses with proven results for over 100 years. WATT’s brands and product portfolio provide access to market expertise, engaged audiences and targeted solutions that lead to successful connections in the poultry, feed and pet food markets. With WATT Global Media, gain a global advantage in implementing dynamic marketing solutions through innovative technology and delivery channels. Learn more at https://www.wattglobalmedia.com/
About Hum
Hum is an AI company focused on customer data – offering platforms, tools, and services that help publishers and media organizations understand and activate their audience and content. Learn more at https://www.hum.works/
