KIMITAKE Partners with Peri. A to Bring Japanese Fine Jewelry to Beverly Hills

KIMITAKE x Peri. A Logo

An Unprecedented Collaboration Set to Redefine Luxury in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIMITAKE, the handmade fine jewelry brand from Japan, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Peri. A, a distinguished luxury boutique based in Beverly Hills, California. This partnership presents an opportunity for Beverly Hills-based patrons to discover and acquire KIMITAKE's signature pieces in an elevated environment. KIMITAKE’s fusion of tradition and elegance perfectly aligns with Peri. A’s values, making it the ideal setting to showcase the brand's jewelry collection.

Peri Arenas, the visionary behind the esteemed boutique, is renowned for her keen eye for discovering emerging designer brands poised for success and is known as the gateway for up-and-coming brands. Peri has an innate talent for recognizing distinctive craftsmanship and innovative design, and many of the brands handpicked by her have flourished since.

Peri discovered KIMITAKE, an exquisite fine jewelry brand hailing from Japan, in 2024. Despite being on the market for a mere six months, KIMITAKE has begun garnering attention from luxury connoisseurs in Los Angeles with its perfect blend of Japanese artisan techniques and profound brand story. At KIMITAKE, the designer Kimio seamlessly merges the excellence of Japanese traditions with contemporary beauty, presenting a new way of elegance and luxury.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for both brands as they join forces to bring the essence of Japanese craftsmanship and elegance to Beverly Hills.

"I love the quality, the originality, and the way it looks on me; it's classic and edgy,” Peri commented. “The elegance crafted by Japanese tradition and a talented designer set this brand apart as the only one of its kind, offering a uniqueness that can't be found elsewhere.”

The partnership between the two brands is expected to expand with a diverse array of events, including pop-up experiences in Beverly Hills and Aspen.

To learn more about KIMITAKE, please visit https://kimitake-ny.com. To learn more about Peri. A, please visit https://peri-a.com.

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE is a fine jewelry brand handmade in Japan. The designs of KIMITAKE jewelry embody the miracles of one’s birth and the meeting of unique personalities, representing new emotions born from their connection and celebrating the joy of life. People cannot live alone; through interaction and mutual support, trust, friendship, and love are born, forming an unbreakable bond. KIMITAKE jewelry is carefully crafted by skilled artisans in Kofu, Yamanashi, a region with a rich history of traditional jewelry crafts.

KIMITAKE offers a range of collections including Birth, Links, and Harmony, complemented by an exclusive service ADEVE as well as a special material Samurai Braided Cord.

About Peri. A

Founded by Peri Arenas, Peri. A is a curated luxury boutique based in Beverly Hills, California. Having traveled around the globe in pursuit of unique artistic expressions and up-and-coming labels, Peri’s discoveries have quickly become some of the most coveted names in recent times. From bold statement jewelry to vibrant accessories, from pop-inspired prints to sophisticated evening wear and tailored suits, the boutique offers something for every style. Peri. A proudly champions emerging designers who challenge the status quo, offering a refreshing alternative to established luxury brands.

Media Contact: Takeshi Yokota / press@kimatake-ny.com