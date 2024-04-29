SupplyOne Canada Successfully Reaffirms ISO 9001:2015 Certification
The custom packaging solutions provider has continuously held the esteemed certification for nearly two decades.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading supplier of innovative custom packaging solutions, SupplyOne Canada is pleased to announce that it has been reassessed for and maintained its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification. Having held an ISO registration continuously for nearly two decades, SupplyOne Canada’s successful recertification demonstrates its commitment to providing outstanding products and services while adhering to internationally recognized quality standards.
ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard for achieving QMS certification and is awarded by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It serves as a testament to an organization's commitment to provide consistently high-quality products and services that meet customer requirements and enhance satisfaction through effective quality management processes.
"Confirming and maintaining our ISO 9001:2015 certification validates our unwavering commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction," said Marc Hyman, Chief Operating Officer at SupplyOne Canada. "It underscores our dedication to delivering superior custom packaging solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers, in an ever-evolving market, while adhering to the highest standards of quality and reliability."
SupplyOne Canada’s continued pursuit and auditing of its ISO 9001:2015 certification serves as further evidence of its standing as a dependable business partner for companies looking for custom packaging solutions that meet the highest standards of the industry. SupplyOne Canada has proven through this sustained certification that it reliably provides value-added solutions that surpass client expectations and promote company success for all parties.
About SupplyOne Canada
SupplyOne Canada is a leading full-service packaging supplier, consistently recognized and awarded for its leadership in sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence. Formerly known as Crownhill Packaging, we have over 35 years of insight, expertise, and experience in the packaging industry. As part of the SupplyOne family of companies, we’re proud to provide you with even greater access to innovative packaging products and services. Let’s make your packaging work for you.
www.supplyone.ca
