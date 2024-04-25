Submit Release
The CORE closes review of complaint against Hugo Boss Canada Inc.

Hugo Boss Canada Inc. addressed the complaint through the CORE’s alternative dispute resolution process

OTTAWA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A complaint filed with the Canada Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) against Hugo Boss Canada Inc. has been closed.

The reasons for the termination are detailed in the CORE’s final report, which was published today.

This report comes after the initial assessment report, published in August 2023, which launched an investigation into the company’s supply relationships in China, reputed to be using, or benefitting from, Uyghur forced labour. The investigation was paused when the parties agreed to engage in the CORE’s alternative dispute resolution process, which resulted in an amicable settlement. Hugo Boss Canada Inc. provided a satisfactory response to the allegations and the complaint was withdrawn by the complainants.

The CORE recommends that Hugo Boss Canada Inc. continue to maintain its comprehensive approach to respecting human rights in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

“This report represents a second positive outcome from the CORE’s alternative dispute resolution process and serves as an example to other companies subject to a complaint with the CORE of what can be accomplished in protecting human rights by making reasonable efforts to engage in good faith,” said Sheri Meyerhoffer, the Ombudsperson.

Quick facts

  • The CORE is mandated to hold Canadian garment, mining, and oil and gas companies working outside of Canada accountable for possible human rights abuses that arise from their operations.
  • The CORE’s complaint process has 5 stages:
    • intake
    • initial assessment
    • mediation
    • investigation
    • recommendations and follow-up

In line with its commitment to transparency, the CORE publishes initial assessment, final and follow-up reports.

