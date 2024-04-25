Pet Boarding Market to Booming Anticipated Grow at 6.4% CAGR, Revenue to Cross $35.8 Billion by 2031

Pet Boarding Market Research, 2021-2030

The dog segment was valued at $11,166.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $20,412.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $ 14,932.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pet Boarding Market By Pet Type, By Services: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030″. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global pet boarding market was valued at $19.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $35.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031

Increase in awareness regarding veterinary health, change in demographic trends across developing countries, and growth in number of pet owners propel the market expansion. In addition, growth in trend for premium pet care services such as group play activities and training further fuel the industry growth. Rise in adoption of pets and ownership is expected to be a key factor to propel the market growth.

Growth interest in pet humanization, coupled with rise in demand for premiumization in pet care services is one of the factors driving the market growth. North America holds a prominent share in the pet boarding market. There are significant opportunities in the market despite increasing maturity and greater competition prevailing in the region.

Pet humanization trend has a positive influence on the market growth, with rising consumer interest in treating and training pets as part of their family. Urbanization is forcing people into smaller spaces where larger pets are not adjustable. In additions, functions, events, or family gatherings are more likely to fuel growth of the global pet boarding market.

One of the major drivers of the global pet boarding industry is growing awareness campaigns and promoting pet ownership by governments and organizations globally. Orphan pets are growing globally and some of them are taken care by pet shelters and NGOs that donate pets to owners who are willing to take ownership. Thus, the increasing working population and busy work schedules are further fueling the growth of the global pet boarding market.

The pet boarding market is segmented on the basis of pet type, service, and region. By pet type, the dog segment was valued at $11,166.3 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $ 20,412.4 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.3%. Dogs are the most popular pets among pet owners around the world. They are one of the most common domestic animals. They are also listed as one of the friendliest pets that are owned by people and are usually described as man’s best companions as they generously offer their friendship and company to people. Grooming, training, and group play activities are important for dogs, which are expected to fuel pet boarding market demand during the forecast period.

On the basis of service the exercise segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the pet boarding market forecast period. Exercising keeps dogs healthy, while reducing behavioral problems such as excessive licking, barking, chewing, digging, and other anxiety-related behaviors. It also helps build trust and confidence among pets for their owners and environment. Hence, pet owners ask for exercise activity sessions at boarding facilities, which are expected to fuel growth of the exercise segment in the global pet boarding market.

Asia-Pacific is one of the most important and high potential regions for the pet care industry. Asia-Pacific has diverse countries, such as Australia and Japan, which have reached a maturity stage and has emerging markets such as China and India. The pet care market in Asia-Pacific is largely driven by rapid urbanization and rise in nuclear families. In many countries, owning a pet, focusing on them, and spending on their care are perceived as social status and sensitivity, which is further fuels growth of the market.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩: The number of households owning pets has been steadily increasing, leading to a larger customer base for pet boarding services. As more people own pets, there is a greater need for reliable and high-quality pet care services when owners are away.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Pets are increasingly viewed as members of the family, leading pet owners to seek out services that prioritize the well-being and comfort of their pets. Pet owners are willing to spend more on services such as luxury accommodations, specialized diets, and personalized care for their pets while they are away.

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Pet owners are willing to pay extra for premium services that offer additional amenities such as spa treatments, grooming, personalized playtime, and webcams for remote viewing of their pets. Offering a range of premium services can help pet boarding facilities differentiate themselves and attract discerning customers.

𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲: Pet owners are becoming more conscious about the health and safety of their pets, leading to an increased demand for facilities that prioritize cleanliness, proper sanitation practices, and trained staff members who can handle emergencies and provide basic medical care if needed.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Busy lifestyles have led to a demand for convenient pet boarding options that offer flexible drop-off and pick-up times, online booking systems, and easy communication channels for updates on pets' well-being. Additionally, pet owners are seeking boarding facilities that are conveniently located near their homes or places of work.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬: Catering to the diverse needs of pet owners, some boarding facilities are offering specialized services for different types of pets such as dogs, cats, birds, and exotic animals. This includes separate accommodations, tailored activities, and dietary options to meet the specific needs of each pet type.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

○ Carey Petcare and Homecare

○ Best Friends Pet Care Inc.

○ Camp Bow Wow

○ Dogtopia

○ Royvon

○ Barkefellers

○ Country Paws Boarding

○ Puss ‘N’ Boots Boarding Cattery

○ Urban Tails Pet Resort

○ Pet Station Kennels & Cattery.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pet boarding market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pet boarding market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the pet boarding market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global pet boarding market size.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

