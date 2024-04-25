HB 5669 of 2024

MICHIGAN, April 25 - The Michigan Legislature Website is a free service of the Legislative Service Bureau in cooperation with the Michigan Legislative Council, the Michigan House of Representatives, the Michigan Senate, and the Library of Michigan. This site is intended to provide accurate and timely legislative information to the citizens of the State of Michigan and other interested parties. Additional historical documents can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/libraryofmichigan. The information obtained from this site is not intended to replace official versions of that information and is subject to revision. The Legislature presents this information, without warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy of the information, timeliness, or completeness. If you believe the information is inaccurate, out-of-date, or incomplete or if you have problems accessing or reading the information, please send your concerns to the appropriate agency using the online Comment Form in the bar above this text.