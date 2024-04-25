Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,901 in the last 365 days.

Expanding seawater carbon dioxide and methane measuring capabilities with a Seaglider

Expanding seawater carbon dioxide and methane measuring capabilities with a Seaglider

Published 25 April 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: chemistry, field, methods, North Pacific

Warming, ocean acidification, and deoxygenation are increasingly putting pressure on marine ecosystems. At the same time, thawing permafrost and decomposing hydrates in Arctic shelf seas may release large amounts of methane (CH4) into the water column, which could accelerate local ocean acidification and contribute to climate change. The key parameters to observing and understanding these complex processes and feedback mechanisms are vastly undersampled throughout the oceans. We developed carbon dioxide (CO2) and CH4 gliders, including standard operational procedures with the goal that CO2 and CH4 measurements become more common for glider operations. The Seagliders with integrated Contros HydroC CO2 or CH4 sensors also include conductivity, temperature, depth, oxygen, chlorophyll-a, backscatter, and fluorescent dissolved organic matter sensors. Communication via satellite allows for near-real time data transmission, sensor adjustments, and adaptive sampling. Several sea trials with the CO2 Seaglider in the Gulf of Alaska and data evaluation with discrete water and underway samples suggest near ‘weather quality’ CO2 data as defined by the Global Ocean Acidification Network. A winter mission in Resurrection Bay, Alaska provides first insights into the water column inorganic carbon dynamics during this otherwise undersampled season. The CH4 Seaglider passed its flight trials in Resurrection Bay and is ready to be deployed in an area with greater CH4 activity. Both sensing systems are available to the science community through the industry partners (Advanced Offshore Operations and -4H-JENA) of this project.

Hauri C., Irving B., Hayes D., Abdi E., Kemme J., Kinski N. & McDonnell, A. M. P., 2024. Expanding seawater carbon dioxide and methane measuring capabilities with a Seaglider. EGUsphere. doi:  10.5194/egusphere-2024-1055. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Expanding seawater carbon dioxide and methane measuring capabilities with a Seaglider

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more