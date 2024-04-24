Statement by Premier King on Cyberbullying Awareness Day

CANADA, April 24 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on Cyberbullying Awareness Day:

“Today – April 25 – marks the first-ever Cyberbullying Awareness Day for PEI, following passing of Bill 115, Cyberbullying Awareness Day Act, introduced by Souris-Elmira MLA, Robin Croucher, which received all-party support during the spring session of the Legislature.

This day aims to highlight the pervasive issue of cyberbullying, which has a profound and lasting impact on individuals, families, and communities, and to encourage discussion on how to protect against and prevent cyberbullying.

Cyberbullying can take many forms, including hurtful messages, harassment, spreading rumours, and sharing images without consent.

It is important that we work to create a safer and more inclusive online world. I encourage every Islander to educate themself about the signs of cyberbullying and the resources available to those in need.

On this day, we honour the memory of lives lost to the devastating consequences of cyberbullying and commit to speaking out against cyberbullying in all its forms.”