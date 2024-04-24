Members review anti-dumping actions and regulations at first biannual meeting of 2024

The Committee reviewed new notifications of legislation submitted by the Kyrgyz Republic, Rwanda, the United Kingdom and the United States. It continued its review of the legislative notifications of Cameroon, the European Union, Ghana, Liberia, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

As is the usual practice in the Committee, in reviewing semi-annual notifications on anti-dumping actions, delegations raised questions about the practices of other members: the initiation of investigations, the imposition of provisional and final anti-dumping measures, and the review of existing anti-dumping measures.

With respect to the semi-annual reports covering the period 1 July - 31 December 2023, 41 members notified the Committee of anti-dumping actions taken in this period, while 14 reported no new anti-dumping actions in this period. In addition, 52 members have submitted one-time notifications that they have not established an authority competent to initiate and conduct an investigation and have not, to date, taken any anti-dumping actions.

The Chair of the Committee, Mrs Ayşegül Şahinoğlu Yerdeş (Türkiye), urged members that had not submitted reports of actions to do so promptly. The Chair welcomed members' continued extensive use of the anti-dumping portal to submit their semi-annual reports.

Questions were raised by several delegations regarding actions contained in the semi-annual reports submitted by Australia, China, India, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Pakistan, Türkiye, the United States, Viet Nam, and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, namely Armenia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation.

In addition to the semi-annual reports, the WTO's Anti-Dumping Agreement requires members to submit without delay - on an ad hoc basis - notifications of all preliminary and final anti-dumping actions taken. Ad hoc notifications reviewed during the meeting were received from Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, the European Union, India, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States. In this connection, questions were raised regarding a notification submitted by China.

The Russian Federation placed an item on the agenda entitled "Non-Market Economy Treatment in Anti-Dumping Investigations".

Next meeting

The next meeting of the Committee is scheduled to take place in the week of 28 October 2024.

