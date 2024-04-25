Annual PA Compensation Continues Rising, Increases 5.8% Over 2022

2024 AAPA Salary Report Finds Median Compensation for PAs Increased from $120,000 in 2022 to $127,000 in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician associate/physician assistant (PA) base compensation, without bonuses, continued to rise in 2023, increasing 5.8% from $120,000 in 2022 to $127,000 in 2023. The findings were released in the 2024 American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) Digital Salary Report.

“The demand for PAs has never been higher and it is encouraging to see wages continue to grow to reflect the important role PAs play in today’s healthcare system,” said AAPA President and Chair of the Board Folusho E. Ogunfiditimi, DM, MPH, PA-C, DFAAPA. “Nationwide, PAs account for more than 514 million patient visits each year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the PA employment is expected to grow 27% between 2022 and 2032. The sky is truly the limit for the PA profession.”

The report highlighted that professional fulfillment and compensation among PAs has increased over the last year.

Other key findings in the 2024 report include the following:

37% of PAs worked in a hospital setting and had a median compensation of over $130,000.





PAs who reported feeling professionally fulfilled often had a higher median compensation than their peers.





90% of PAs received professional development funds.





The top three states for base salaries were California ($150,000), Alaska ($141,000), and Hawaii ($140,00).

The AAPA Salary Report is the only PA salary resource that provides detailed information about base salary, base hourly wage, bonuses, and benefits. The 2024 report provides detailed breakdowns based on experience, specialty, setting, and employer and reflects 2023 data. Findings are based on the 12,207 PAs who responded to the survey.

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/physician assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. PA was named one of the best jobs overall and one of the best healthcare jobs for the seventh year in a row by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

