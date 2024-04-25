First Orion Elevates Joe Stinziano to President and CEO; Charles Morgan to Uphold Key Roles as Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee

Strategic Leadership Transition Poised to Enhance Innovation and Market Leadership at First Orion

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, the leader in branded communication and call protection solutions, announces the promotion of Joe Stinziano to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2024. Stinziano will succeed Charles Morgan, who continues as the Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, where his influential presence will continue to shape the company's technological landscape and strategy.



"Joe’s leadership has been instrumental in propelling First Orion to new heights in the telecommunications industry. His strategic vision and relentless execution have significantly enhanced our innovative capabilities and market presence," says Charles Morgan, Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee. "First Orion is the birthplace of branded communications and I am confident in Joe’s ability to lead our talented team towards a future rich with advancement and growth. While I step back from the daily operations, I will remain deeply engaged, dedicating my efforts to guiding technology development with our leaders."

Stinziano joined First Orion as President and COO in July 2022. His forward-thinking approach has led to the successful implementation of groundbreaking technologies that safeguard consumer privacy, enhance corporate communication strategies, and, most importantly, bring transparency to communications.

Under his leadership, First Orion has achieved milestones including – the expansion of INFORM® branded calling and new out-of-band solutions such as INFORM PAIRED and SENTRY™, expanding strategic relationships to bring branded communication solutions to all major U.S. carrier networks, as well as multiple international partnerships. These initiatives have firmly established First Orion as a driving force in enhancing consumer trust and transparency in communications across the globe.

Joe Stinziano, President and CEO, says, "I am deeply honored to lead First Orion as its next CEO. We have a fantastic foundation, incredible team members and a clear mission to drive the future of transparent communication. I am committed to upholding our tradition of innovation and excellence that Charles has led over the past 16 years."

Over the course of his 35-year career, Stinziano has held multiple executive leadership roles, including a 12-year stint at Samsung Electronics America as corporate executive vice president of the consumer and enterprise business division; he has also held multiple positions at AT&T, Sony Electronics, and D&M Holdings.

A titan of technology and data marketing, Charles Morgan's insights will continue to be a cornerstone of First Orion's success. His established reputation in the tech industry provides a solid foundation for First Orion's sustained leadership in branded communications and call protection solutions. His illustrious career includes transforming Acxiom Corporation into a global data powerhouse and his ongoing advocacy for data science education through initiatives like the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences.

About First Orion

Since 2008, First Orion has been transforming the phone call experience by pioneering communication branding and protection solutions. As the leader in branded communications, First Orion enables businesses to confidently display their identity on calls, fostering trust and improving customer relations. With a relentless focus on identity and security, the company provides robust protection against unwanted calls, establishing itself as a leader in call transparency. Aligned with major U.S. mobile carriers and revered by Fortune 500 enterprises, First Orion champions the enhancement of customer interactions and defining new industry boundaries.

