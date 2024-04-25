Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,886 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Reports applauds FCC vote to restore Net Neutrality rules

WASHINGTON, D.C.  – The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 in favor of restoring open internet rules and the agency’s Title II authority for broadband. This rule was first adopted in 2015 and removed in 2018.

Consumer Reports has long supported rules to ensure that internet users can access the websites, apps, and other online content they choose, without their internet service providers (ISPs) playing gatekeepers. Under net neutrality rules, ISPs are prohibited from slowing or blocking sites that compete with their own properties, or speeding content from online services that agree to pay a “paid-prioritization” fee. 

Justin Brookman, director for technology policy at Consumer Reports, said, “Access to a fast, reliable, and affordable internet connection is more essential to Americans than ever. Broadband is a telecommunications service and should be regulated as such. The Title II authority will ensure that broadband providers are properly overseen by the FCC like all telecommunications services should be. Whether it is throttling content, junk or hidden fees, arbitrary pricing, deceptive advertising or unreliable service, broadband providers have proven over the years that without proper oversight, they will not hesitate to use their power to increase profits at the expense of consumers.”

A 2023 nationally representative Consumer Reports survey found that 78% of Americans agree that internet service is as important as basic necessities such as electricity or water. The survey also found that 85% of Americans rely on the internet 7 days a week. 

Contact: Cyrus Rassool, cyrus.rassool@consumer.org

You just read:

Consumer Reports applauds FCC vote to restore Net Neutrality rules

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more