Consumer Reports applauds FCC vote to restore Net Neutrality rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 in favor of restoring open internet rules and the agency’s Title II authority for broadband. This rule was first adopted in 2015 and removed in 2018.

Consumer Reports has long supported rules to ensure that internet users can access the websites, apps, and other online content they choose, without their internet service providers (ISPs) playing gatekeepers. Under net neutrality rules, ISPs are prohibited from slowing or blocking sites that compete with their own properties, or speeding content from online services that agree to pay a “paid-prioritization” fee.

Justin Brookman, director for technology policy at Consumer Reports, said, “Access to a fast, reliable, and affordable internet connection is more essential to Americans than ever. Broadband is a telecommunications service and should be regulated as such. The Title II authority will ensure that broadband providers are properly overseen by the FCC like all telecommunications services should be. Whether it is throttling content, junk or hidden fees, arbitrary pricing, deceptive advertising or unreliable service, broadband providers have proven over the years that without proper oversight, they will not hesitate to use their power to increase profits at the expense of consumers.”

A 2023 nationally representative Consumer Reports survey found that 78% of Americans agree that internet service is as important as basic necessities such as electricity or water. The survey also found that 85% of Americans rely on the internet 7 days a week.

