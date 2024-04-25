Howard's and Sears Home Services Forge Landmark Alliance to Fill Gap in Duress Appliance Market in Southern California

Sears consumers can have their kitchen and laundry appliances replaced and delivered the next day by Howard’s Appliances

LA HABRA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard's Appliances and Sears Home Services today announced a strategic alliance to provide customers with a streamlined solution for replacing their kitchen and laundry appliances. As part of this partnership, Sears consumers in Southern California can replace their appliances at any one of Howard's 13 locations, including its Experience Centers in Huntington Beach, La Habra, Laguna Hills, Long Beach, Murrieta, Torrance or Tustin.

This collaboration offers exclusive incentives, including free next-day delivery, a 30-day price match guarantee, five-star customer service, complimentary basic installation and parts, and special pricing on extended service plans. If a Sears Home Services technician cannot repair an appliance, customers are invited to explore replacement options at their local Howard’s retail center or howards.com.

“Our alliance with Sears Home Services marks a significant milestone in Howard’s 78-year history in Southern California. Together, we have anticipated the demands of today’s consumers for appliance replacement and emergency needs. By combining Howard’s local expertise in kitchen and laundry appliances with our legendary next-day delivery, along with Sears Home Services’ most trusted repair services, we are well poised to offer unparalleled customer satisfaction and value,” said Peter Boutros, CEO of Howard’s Appliances.

Howard’s Experience Centers offer a seamless shopping experience. Customers can engage with product experts as much or as little as they prefer. Friendly, knowledgeable, and tech-savvy associates are on hand to answer questions and match products to each customer's specific needs.

“Americans have relied on Sears for their appliance purchases, service, protection, and parts for generations. Sears is the number one appliance repair service in the country, performing more than 2 million repairs annually. Sometimes, however, we know that the best solution is not repair; it’s a new appliance,” said Elliot Cohen, CEO of Sears Home Services. “We trust Howard’s to provide customers with what they've come to expect from Sears: a shopping and service experience akin to family. Together, we’re simplifying the process of appliance replacement with Howard’s impressive product range and next-day delivery.”

For more information, visit the online experience hub at howards.com/howards-plus-sears. Consumers can also schedule appointments with Howard's product specialists, who offer personalized assistance to match customer needs with the right products.

About Howard's Appliances

Howard's Appliances, established in 1946, is Southern California’s oldest and most trusted independent retailer of premier appliances, TVs, and mattresses and has been a 100% employee-owned company since 1976. With a network of 13 locations, including nine Experience Centers, Howard's disrupts the retail experience through strategic partnerships with leading brands, offering interactive and immersive showcases of luxury home appliance technologies in an approachable and welcoming environment. Discover the Howard’s difference at howards.com.

About Sears Home Services

Sears Home Services is the nation’s leading provider of services for the home, serving over 2 million households each year. Sears Home Services provides a full range of reliable and professional household solutions, including appliance repair, home improvement projects, HVAC install and repair, appliance maintenance and cleaning services, whole-home and appliance warranties, and thousands of DIY parts — with over 1 million five-star reviews. Sears Home Services repairs any brand of appliance, no matter where it was purchased. Sears Home Services provides the largest nationwide network of expert repair technicians with over 2,500 highly trained experts with 10 years average experience. See searshomeservices.com for more details. And for more tips and trends, visit our blog: searshomeservices.com/blog.