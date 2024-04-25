ASSYSTEM: First-quarter 2024 consolidated revenue

First-quarter 2024 consolidated revenue: €154.3m (up 7.2%)

Organic growth: 5.5% vs Q1 2023

2023 dividend payment calendar

Paris-La Défense, 25 April 2024, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), an international engineering group, today released its revenue figures for the three months ended 31 March 2024 (first-quarter 2024).

First-quarter 2024 consolidated revenue (unaudited)

and year-on-year changes vs. 2023

In € millions Q1 2023 Q1 2024 % change

(reported) % change (organic(2)) Group(1) 143.8 154.3 +7.2% +5.5% France 94.8 97.6 +2.9% +4.3% International 49.0 56.7 +15.6% +7.7%

(1) Consolidation of L&T Infrastructure (based in India) and Keops Automation (based in France) since 1 January 2024, and deconsolidation of Assystem’s activities in the Pacific region since 1 December 2023 following their sale.

(2) On a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis.

In the first quarter of 2024, Assystem's consolidated revenue totalled €154.3 million, up 7.2% on the €143.8 million recorded for first-quarter 2023. Organic growth was 5.5%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a positive 1.6% impact, and the currency effect was a positive 0.1%.

Growth in first-quarter 2024 was led by sustained demand for Nuclear activities (72% of consolidated revenue for the period), with revenue up 9.8% year on year on an organic basis.

FRANCE (63% of consolidated revenue for the period)

Revenue in France amounted to €97.6 million, versus €94.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. This 2.9% year-on-year increase breaks down as 4.3% in organic growth and a negative 1.4% impact from changes in the scope of consolidation.

Revenue from Nuclear activities (accounting for 86% of total revenue in France in Q1 2024) rose 9.7% on an organic basis, driven by the initial effects of the start-up of studies relating to projects for new EPRs, as well as ongoing high volumes of business for the country's existing nuclear power plants.

INTERNATIONAL (37% of consolidated revenue for the period)

Revenue from International operations came to €56.7 million compared with €49.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. This 15.6% year-on-year increase includes 7.7% in organic growth, a positive 7.6% impact from changes in the scope of consolidation, and a positive 0.3% currency effect.

Revenue from international Nuclear activities (accounting for 48% of total International revenue in Q1 2024) rose by 10.0% on an organic basis. In the United Kingdom, revenue growth for Nuclear activities remained buoyant following the very strong acceleration seen in 2023. In India, the integration of L&T Infrastructure into STUP’s teams is advancing well, enabling the Group to address the Indian market through a combined services offering.

RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND FOR 2023

At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 May 2024, Assystem will recommend a total dividend of €12.5 per share for 2023 (i.e. €1.0 as an ordinary dividend and €11.50 as a special dividend), including a €7.0 per-share interim dividend paid on 5 April 2024, with an ex-dividend date of 3 April 2024.

If the dividend is approved, the remainder – i.e. €5.50 per share (including the €1.0 ordinary dividend) – will be paid on 12 July 2024, with an ex-dividend date of 10 July 2024. The total dividend would therefore represent an aggregate payout of approximately €186 million(1).

The agenda, the purpose of the proposed resolutions, and the text of the proposed resolutions to be submitted for the shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting are available on Assystem’s website (assystem.com), in the 2023 Universal Registration Document, the French language version of which was filed on 5 April 2024.

2024 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

24 May: Annual General Meeting at 9:30 a.m. (CEST) 25 July: First-half 2024 revenue release 11 September: First-half 2024 results release – Presentation meeting on Thursday 12 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST) 24 October: Third-quarter 2024 revenue release

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,500 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

(1) Corresponding to €12.50 multiplied by the 14,880,414 outstanding shares carrying dividend rights at 31 March 2024.

