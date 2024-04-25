Joshu Achieves SOC 2 Type II Recertification

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshu , the platform to build, distribute, and grow digital insurance products, is pleased to announce the company recently achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 certification.



The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) SOC 2 certification assures Joshu customers the highest recognized standards of information security compliance in the world are in place. The SOC 2 Type II certification specifically ensures all information stored on the Joshu Platform is secured to the design and structure of the proper controls, policies, and procedures.

“Security was built into the DNA of the Joshu platform,” said Shimi Bornstein, CTO and co-founder of Joshu . “As more insurance organizations rely on Joshu for complete automation of the insurance policy lifecycle, the importance of remaining SOC 2 compliance was evident. This recertification demonstrates our commitment to earning and maintaining the trust of our customers by protecting their data and their businesses.”

Joshu achieved their SOC 2 Type II compliance recertification through an external audit of the company’s internal controls around data security, firewall configurations, change management, logical access, backup management, business continuity and disaster recovery, security incident response, and other critical areas of the business by Johanson Group , a licensed CPA firm which provides readiness assessments, examinations, and audits for organizations looking to achieve SOC 2 compliance.

Founded by InsurTech experts, Joshu is laser-focused on helping insurance product owners bring new programs to market quickly with a complete tech solution that accelerates product development, underwriting, and distribution. The Joshu Platform is purpose-built to harness digital growth, maintain high underwriting standards, and win new markets faster.

Joshu empowers insurers to launch online distribution channels quickly and independently. With Joshu, insurance professionals can set up their products and launch user-friendly portals, with less IT dependence. Founded by technology experts and insurance veterans, Joshu was designed to give insurance professionals the tools they need to harness digital distribution and go-to-market faster. Joshu is backed by top investors, Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Correlation Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Sure Ventures and DragonX Capital. Learn more at joshuins.com .

