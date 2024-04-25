Securitize partners with Zero Hash to leverage fiat and USDC funding rails for tokenized assets

CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securitize , the leader in the tokenization of real world assets, has selected Zero Hash , the foremost crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, to power fiat and USDC funding rails for deposit and withdrawals into Securitize’s cash accounts, which enable its funding portal and blockchain-based Alternative Trading System (ATS).

Securitize has leveraged Zero Hash’s fiat and USDC rails to enable investors to seamlessly on and off-ramp into tokenized assets in Securitize’s primary and secondary market. Zero Hash’s full stack API and SDK infrastructure provides a compliant bridge for investors to fund or withdraw both USD via ACH and wires as well as USDC through on-chain transfers. USDC on and off ramping provides the real-time and 24/7/365 funding mechanism to interact with tokenized assets.

Founded in 2017, Securitize began issuing digital asset securities through its SEC-registered transfer agent. In 2021, the company launched Securitize Markets to provide investors access to invest in and trade a broad range of alternative assets within a single regulated digital marketplace. In 2022, Securitize partnered with top-tier institutional asset managers to enable investors, both individual and institutional, to participate in private capital market opportunities through a fully digital environment. Citi Group’s 2023 report estimates that tokenized real-world assets could be worth upwards of $10 trillion by 2030.

“Tokenization will disrupt the infrastructure of capital markets with its ability to provide the decentralized transfer of value, instantaneous settlement, and seamless fractionalization of assets,” said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. “Zero Hash provides the turnkey funding and withdrawal payment mechanisms for our customers to invest in tokenized assets. We are pleased to partner with Zero Hash who is a leading global crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider with a proven track record since their founding in 2017.”

"We are delighted to be chosen as the payments infrastructure for Securitize, one of the pioneers in the tokenization of real-world assets,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash. "Our philosophy at Zero Hash is that crypto is a technology, as opposed to an asset. Tokenization is an example of this technology's disruptive potential, and we are pleased to provide the bridge to fiat and stablecoin payments."

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, is driving the compliant digitization of financial assets through next-generation blockchain technology. Securitize, or through its subsidiaries, is a registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/ SIPC) and operates a primary marketplace, an alternative trading system, as well as a top 10 transfer agent and has an exempt reporting adviser. Learn more at http://www.securitize.io .

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer crypto and stablecoin powered products.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Connect with Zero Hash

Zero Hash Contact

Shaun O’keeffe

(855) 744-7333

media@zerohash.com

Zero Hash Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero. Zero Hash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. Zero Hash does not provide any securities services and is not a custodian of securities, including security tokens, on behalf of customers.

Securitize Disclosures

Services provided by Zero Hash, in relation to the Securitize ATS, are exclusively available to U.S. investors, excluding those residing in New York. If you are not a U.S. resident or if you reside in New York, these services are not available to you.

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, (“Securitize Markets”) a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA / SIPC . Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize.

Assets such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal.

Securitize, Inc. (Securitize) is a Delaware corporation. Securitize is a technology provider which, together with its affiliates, maintains an end-to-end web-based platform used by issuers for issuing securities, specifically including digital asset securities. Securitize is not a registered broker-dealer.

Securitize, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Securitize Markets also operates Securitize Markets ATS, an alternative trading system.

Securitize Capital, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser filed with the State of Florida.



