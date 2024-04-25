Audience Intelligence Company Tunnl Announces Reach & Frequency, Linear TV Measurement Solution

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tunnl, a leading provider of AI-powered audience intelligence, introduces Reach & Frequency, an unprecedented solution for audience-based linear TV exposure measurement and optimization. The new solution enables advertisers to achieve wider, unduplicated reach among their target audience across all channels at a local and national level.



"It's increasingly difficult to reach saturation in many markets, especially in a condensed time frame. And, even when you do, ad exposure is unbalanced,” says Sara Fagen, Tunnl’s Co-founder & CEO. “Buying 1000 points does not mean you will reach 100 percent of your audience ten times; some people will see the ad 75 times, while some never see it. Media fragmentation has only exacerbated this challenge.”

Reach & Frequency empowers brands, agencies, and associations to address under-exposure and oversaturation in their campaigns before it can lead to budget waste or diminished impact.

Overview of Tunnl’s Reach & Frequency Solution

Within Tunnl’s audience intelligence platform, the Reach & Frequency solution measures impressions, reach, and frequency on linear TV and enables advertisers to continuously optimize their campaigns by retargeting exposure-based audiences across linear, streaming, and digital channels.

Local, on-demand insights on the unduplicated reach and average frequency of linear campaigns can be analyzed by media market, advertiser, and advertising creative for a granular exploration of your—and your competitors’—campaign impressions among target audiences. Advertisers can build exposure-based audiences in minutes and retarget them to achieve incremental reach of their entire audience on and beyond linear TV.

Reach & Frequency empowers brands, agencies, and associations to quantify and alleviate exposure imbalances caused by media fragmentation and a points-based linear buying model.

In addition to actionable audience intelligence for campaign planning, Reach & Frequency modernizes linear TV campaign measurement and delivers continuous, autonomous optimization opportunities for cross-channel advertisers.

Reach & Frequency Capabilities & Highlights:

Audience-Based Linear TV Exposure Insights

Gain an unprecedented understanding of linear TV impressions with unduplicated reach and frequency insights by media market, sponsor, or creative–including your competitors’.



Create exposure-based audiences in minutes and retarget them where they're most likely to see your ads across linear, streaming, and digital.



With timely exposure data, pivot your linear TV campaign strategy quickly to capture more unique impressions among your target audience.



Continuously optimize throughout your flights to achieve maximum impact and reduce waste using Tunnl’s end-to-end solutions.



“This new solution means advertisers no longer have to settle for oversaturation or underserved segments,” says Brent Seaborn, Tunnl’s Co-founder & Chief Data Science Officer. “Built on the industry's largest actionable data set, Reach & Frequency bolsters the measurement and optimization functionality of the Tunnl platform to continue delivering on our commitment toward enabling data-driven decision-making that yields better connections and better results for our advertisers.”

Tunnl’s Reach & Frequency solution is available now for brands, agencies, and associations seeking to drive better connections with the audiences that matter most.

About Tunnl

Tunnl is the leading provider of AI-powered, issue- and cause-based audience intelligence for brands, agencies, and associations looking to build meaningful connections with their audiences.

Only the Tunnl platform delivers actionable audience intelligence to advertisers and agencies. By streamlining optimization, measurement, and incremental reach, our platform provides a pathway for brands and organizations to reach and impact the audiences most important to them.

Built on over two decades of data and machine learning on America’s attitudes and behaviors, Tunnl is best equipped to help you build better connections.

To learn more about Tunnl, visit TunnlData.com.





For media inquiries, please contact: Jess Johnson Senior Director, Performance Marketing jjohnson@tunnldata.com