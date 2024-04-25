BLUES ROCK LEGEND JOE BONAMASSA TO OPEN FOR THE ROLLING STONES IN SEATTLE, WA ON WED, MAY 15, 2024 – LUMEN FIELD
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rolling Stones are excited to announce that the blues rock superstar Joe Bonamassa will join the STONES TOUR ‘24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS as a guest artist in Seattle, WA on Wednesday, May 15 at Lumen Field.
For tickets and information, please visit www.rollingstones.com.
Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Robert Jon & The Wreck and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over 2.2 million in donations.
The Rolling Stones are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album HACKNEY DIAMONDS. Showcasing a new stage and high energy that only the Stones can bring as one of the world’s most iconic artists ever, this tour will guarantee a show to remember.
The STONES TOUR ‘24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS is sponsored by AARP.
http://www.rollingstones.com/
http://www.youtube.com/user/therollingstones
https://www.facebook.com/therollingstones
https://twitter.com/rollingstones
@RollingStones
www.aegpresents.com
HTTP://www.Joebonamassa.com/
carol chenkin
For tickets and information, please visit www.rollingstones.com.
Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Robert Jon & The Wreck and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over 2.2 million in donations.
The Rolling Stones are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album HACKNEY DIAMONDS. Showcasing a new stage and high energy that only the Stones can bring as one of the world’s most iconic artists ever, this tour will guarantee a show to remember.
The STONES TOUR ‘24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS is sponsored by AARP.
http://www.rollingstones.com/
http://www.youtube.com/user/therollingstones
https://www.facebook.com/therollingstones
https://twitter.com/rollingstones
@RollingStones
www.aegpresents.com
HTTP://www.Joebonamassa.com/
carol chenkin
J&R Adventures LLC
+1 561-988-9945
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube