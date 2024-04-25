PulseForge Inc. Partners with Global Marketing Services, India to Expand Presence in India
Jonathan Gibson, PulseForge CEO and MMC Kishore, CEO of GMS look forward to a successful partnership
PulseForge Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Global Marketing Services (GMS) to serve as its sales agent in India.
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PulseForge Inc., a pioneer in developing equipment and processes for semiconductor debonding, micro-LED transfer, curing, sintering, and soldering technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with Global Marketing Services (GMS) to serve as its sales agent in India.
— Jonathan Gibson
GMS, a prominent solution provider headquartered in Bangalore, specializes in offering a diverse range of equipment, individual components, and materials for Semiconductors, EV Batteries, PCBs, Thin Films, Microelectronics, MEMS, LED, and Solar applications. Additionally, GMS provides product development, lab services, and training through its sister company, Prolyx Microelectronics PVT. LTD., catering to device manufacturing and research organizations in India.
This collaboration marks a notable step for PulseForge as it seeks to establish a robust presence in India, leveraging GMS's extensive network and expertise. By partnering with GMS, PulseForge aims to provide its application-specific and cutting-edge technological solutions to a broader customer base in the region.
"We are excited to partner with GMS, a company renowned for its customer-centric approach," said Jonathan Gibson, CEO at PulseForge Inc. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering disruptive solutions to our customers in India, and we look forward to a successful partnership."
MMC Kishore, CEO at GMS said "We are pleased to partner with PulseForge Inc., a leader in advanced technologies for semiconductor processing. This partnership will enable us to offer our customers in India access to PulseForge's state-of-the-art solutions, further strengthening our position as a provider of cutting-edge products and services."
About PulseForge Inc.:
PulseForge, Inc. utilizes applied energy in precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale.
About Global Marketing Services (GMS):
Global Marketing Services specializes in technology solutions to the semiconductor and microelectronics industry in India with a selected suite of equipment and materials for advanced wafer semiconductor processes and IC packaging and allied industries.
