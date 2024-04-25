2024 Spring Meetings Opening Press Conference

Find out how we can accelerate progress toward universal energy access across Africa and expand health coverage worldwide.



On April 11, we kicked things off with the Spring Meetings opening press conference, where World Bank Group President Ajay Banga talked to international journalists about critical global challenges.

On April 17, we explored how we can scale up the solutions and investments needed to help connect millions more Africans to electricity and transform African economies. At the event, the World Bank Group and African Development Bank Group announced a new partnership to provide at least 300 million people in Africa with electricity access by 2030. This effort could halve the number of people in Africa living without electricity access. Read the announcement.

On April 18, international health experts and leaders discussed how we can help ensure more people have access to high-quality and affordable health care globally. During the event, Ajay Banga announced an ambitious plan that will support countries in delivering quality, affordable health services to 1.5 billion people by 2030. Read the announcement.

